Ariarne Titmus Reclaims World Record In 400 Free For Fukuoka Gold

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Day 1 Finals Live Recap
On the heels of the eye-popping men’s 400m freestyle final, the women’s edition of the event was also one for the history books.
With the top 3 swiftest performers in history taking to the pool, we knew it would take a groundbreaking swim to wind up on top.
Australian Ariarne Titmus silenced the doubters who said her reign in this 400m free was done, taking back her World Record en route to gold this evening in Fukuoka.
The 22-year-old Olympic champion punched a time of 3:55.38 to become the first-ever woman to delve under the 3:56 threshold in this event.
The previous WR mark stood at the 3:56.08 Canadian teen phenom Summer McIntosh ripped at the Canadian World Championship Trials just this past March. McIntosh took the WR from Titmus who previously held the standard at the 3:56.40 set at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships.
That was one year after Titmus became the Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo, scoring a time there of 3:56.69.
Tonight, American Katie Ledecky roared back from being well behind at the 250m mark to secure silver in 3:58.73 while New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather joined the sub-4:00 club with a big-time personal best of 3:59.59 to also land on the podium.
For her part, 16-year-old McIntosh found herself off the podium, clocking 3:59.94 for 4th place.
Comparing the splits between Titmus and McIntosh, the Aussie had a lot more in the tank on the final 100m, dipping well under the 1:00 barrier while the Candian’s former WR saw the teen hit 1:00.24 into the touch.
|Ariarne Titmus‘ New WR
|Summer McIntosh‘s Previous WR
|Ariarne Titmus‘ Former WR
|56.92
|56.46
|57.13
|1:00.02
|59.45
|59.86
|59.96
|59.93
|1:00.38
|58.48
|1:00.24
|59.03
|3:55.38
|3:56.08
|3:56.40
Titmus is entered in the 200m free and 800m free events here and will also race on her nation’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Golden waves of skill,
Titmus reclaims her throne,
Records shattered, bold.
What happened to Summer ???
Ariarne was magnificent though.
Well done !
Too bad the judges “decided” to dq Kaley in the 200 I’m !
I’m surprised they didn’t dq Yu, the chinese who won the 2nd semifinal …
Something is not right with her. She is off, even in the relays.
Between Liendo 15th in 50fly and McIntosh here I’m worried Canada missed their taper…looking forward to them proving me wrong. Congrats Ariarne, what a champ
Liendo was only just off his PB I think. 50 fly isn’t his race.
Makes sense, didn’t realize that!
Agreed