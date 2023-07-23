Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Great Britain’s Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Team Disqualified At Worlds For Early Takeoff

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

  • World Record: USA – 3:08.24
  • Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
  • 2022 World Champion: USA – 3:09.34

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

  1. United States – 3:11.63
  2. Australia – 3:11.64
  3. Italy – 3:12.53
  4. Canada – 3:13.49
  5. China – 3:13.54
  6. Spain – 3:13.77
  7. Brazil – 3:13.82
  8. Israel – 3:14.03

In the preliminary heats of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2023 World Championships, Great Britain’s team of Lewis Burras (48.61), Matt Richards (46.89), Jacob Whittle (47.37), and Duncan Scott (47.60) were disqualified for an early takeoff that happened in an exchange between Richards and Whittle. Whittle had a reaction time of -0.04.

Headed into Worlds, Britain was a heavy favorite to win gold in this relay. They combined for a time of 3:10.47, which would have obliterated the previous British record time of 3:11.14 had it been official. Now, the Brits will have to go to the 2024 World Championships next February in order to secure Olympic qualification, as only the top three finishers for each relay at the 2023 Worlds will qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

The current British record is from the 2022 World Championships and is held by Burras, Whittle, Richards, and Tom Dean.

Splits Comparison:

Great Britain, 2023 World Championships Great Britain, 2022 World Championships
50m Lewis Burras — 48.61 Lewis Burras — 48.09
100m Matt Richards — 46.89 Jacob Whittle — 47.91
150m Jacob Whittle — 47.37 Matt Richards — 48.19
200m Duncan Scott — 47.60 Tom Dean — 46.95
Total 3:10.47 3:11.95

The United States posted the fastest official time of prelims at 3:11.63—over a second slower than Britain’s time. In addition, Richards’ 46.89 was the only sub-47 split from the entire field, while Whittle’s split would have tied Pan Zhanle of China’s split as the second-fastest in the field.

