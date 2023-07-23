Shayna Jack Posts Massive 52.28 100 Free But Won’t Swim The Event Individually

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Yeah, Australian women’s sprint freestyle is just that good.
Leading off Australia’s 4×100 freestyle relay in the prelims of the 2023 World Championships, Shayna Jack posted a massive time of 52.28 to become the eighth-fastest performer in history and the top performer in the world by 0.2 seconds. However, she won’t be swimming the 100 free individually, as she placed third behind Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan at Australian trials earlier this year.
At trials this year, O’Callaghan won the 100 free in a time of 52.48, McKeon placed second in 52.52, and Jack took third with a 52.64.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100 Freestyle:
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 51.71 (2017)
- Emma McKeon, Australia — 51.96 (2021)
- Cate Campbell, Australia — 52.03 (2018)
- Simone Manuel, United States — 52.04 (2019)
- Britta Steffen, Germany — 52.07 (2009)
- Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong (2021)/Bronte Campbell, Australia (2018) — 52.27
- Shayna Jack, Australia — 52.28 (2023)
Jack dropped 0.32 seconds from her previous personal best time of 52.60, which was clocked at Australian trials in 2022. She matched the first 50 of her previous best on Sunday morning, but improved 0.38 seconds on her last 50.
Splits Comparison:
|Shayna Jack, 2023 World Championships
|Shayna Jack, 2022 Australian Trials
|50m
|25.16
|25.14
|100m
|27.12
|27.50
|Total
|52.28
|52.60
Although Jack will not be swimming the 100 free individually at Worlds, she will be racing the 50 free, where she is seeded fifth overall with her best time of 24.14. She had the opportunity to race the 100 free individually at the 2022 World Championships, but had to drop out of the event because she hurt her hand mid-meet.
Australia qualified for the final of the women’s 4×100 free as the top seed by nearly two seconds.
On first thought, after prelims, Jack should lead off the final tonight. However, O’Callaghan’s prior relay splits have never (IMO) lived up to her individual performances. Besides her 52.03 split in the mixed 400m free relay at 2022 WC, the average difference in her flat starts and relay legs is roughly only .2 of a second. After Jack’s swim this morning, could she split a 51 high on 3rd or anchor? So, thoughts…who should lead off the Aussie relay? Jack or O’Callaghan?