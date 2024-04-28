Full Schedule For The 2024 CIF Swimming & Diving Championship Season

The 2024 California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) swimming and diving championship season has started, with Section meets taking place in later this week (besides San Fransisco’s all-city meet, which happened this past weekend) before the State Championships happen next week.
The CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships will take place from May 9-11 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School in Fresno. Swimmers will qualify to compete at the meet by virtue of their performances at their respective Section Meets, based on the qualifying criteria below:
CIF STATE MEET QUALIFYING STANDARDS
The various California Sections may send swimmers and divers to the State Meet, using the following formula for each event:
Automatic qualifying standards per event – top X finishers from Section meets as below.
- CIF Southern – 5
- CIF North Coast – 3
- San Diego – 3
- CIF Sac-Joaquin – 3
- CIF Central Coast – 3
- CIF Central – 3
- CIF Los Angeles – 2
- CIF San Francisco – 1
- CIF Oakland – 1
At-Large Entries
Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships. All times must be recorded on “Fully Automatic Timing”
systems (FAT). No hand times will be accepted.
Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.
SECTIONS SCHEDULE
|SECTION
|DATES
|LOCATION
|CIF Central
|Diving: May 1-2; Swimming: May 3-4
|Clovis West High School
|CIF Central Coast
|May 2-3
|Baler Aquatic Center
|CIF Los Angeles City
|Diving: April 30 Swimming: May 4
|LA Valley College
|CIF North Coast
|Diving: May 1; Swimming: May 3-4
|Concord Community Pool
|CIF Oakland
|CIF Sac-Joaquin
|Diving: April 23-24
Swimming: May 3
|The Center at District 56
|CIF San Diego
|May 1-4
|Granite Hills High School
|CIF San Francisco
|April 26 to 27 (results)
|City College of San Fransisco
|CIF Southern
|Diving state qualifiers: April 30; Swimming Prelims: April 30-May 2; Division 4 Swimming Finals: May 2; Division 2 and 3 Swimming Finals: May 3; Division 1 Swimming Finals: May 4
|Mt. San Antonio College
|CIF State Meet
|May 9-11
|
Clovis West High School
2024 CIF STATE MEET QUALIFYING TIME STANDARDS
(Times must be obtained at Section Championship meets in individual events. No relay lead-off times permitted.)
|
GIRLS AUTOMATIC
|GIRLS CONSIDERATION
|EVENT
|BOYS AUTOMATIC
|
BOYS CONSIDERATION
|1:46.89
|1:50.53
|200 Medley Relay
|1:34.50
|1:37.99
|1:51.40
|1:54.10
|200 Free
|1:40.18
|1:42.59
|2:04.13
|2:07.99
|200 IM
|1:51.56
|1:54.99
|23.70
|24.77
|50 Free
|20.90
|21.49
|55.50
|57.40
|100 Fly
|49.55
|51.15
|51.48
|52.82
|100 Free
|46.05
|47.14
|4:58.98
|5:09.99
|500 Free
|4:31.94
|4:41.99
|1:37.16
|1:40.64
|200 Free Relay
|1:25.85
|1:28.58
|56.36
|58.06
|100 Back
|49.90
|52.81
|1:03.78
|1:06.99
|100 Breast
|56.65
|58.5
|3:32.13
|3:38.99
|400 Free Relay
|3:08.45
|3:14.49
