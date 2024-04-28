Full Schedule For The 2024 CIF Swimming & Diving Championship Season

The 2024 California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) swimming and diving championship season has started, with Section meets taking place in later this week (besides San Fransisco’s all-city meet, which happened this past weekend) before the State Championships happen next week.

The CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships will take place from May 9-11 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School in Fresno. Swimmers will qualify to compete at the meet by virtue of their performances at their respective Section Meets, based on the qualifying criteria below:

CIF STATE MEET QUALIFYING STANDARDS

The various California Sections may send swimmers and divers to the State Meet, using the following formula for each event:

Automatic qualifying standards per event – top X finishers from Section meets as below.

CIF Southern – 5

CIF North Coast – 3

San Diego – 3

CIF Sac-Joaquin – 3

CIF Central Coast – 3

CIF Central – 3

CIF Los Angeles – 2

CIF San Francisco – 1

CIF Oakland – 1

At-Large Entries

Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships. All times must be recorded on “Fully Automatic Timing”

systems (FAT). No hand times will be accepted.

Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.

SECTIONS SCHEDULE

2024 CIF STATE MEET QUALIFYING TIME STANDARDS

(Times must be obtained at Section Championship meets in individual events. No relay lead-off times permitted.)