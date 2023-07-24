Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt King on Being Named Men’s Free Relay Anchor: “Are you sure about that?”

Comments: 5

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Sophie Kaufman.

With a team full of swimmers new to the international stage, the Americans hung on for a medal. Ryan Held led off in 48.16, paying a bit for his early speed at the end. Then, Jack Alexy split 47.56, followed by a 47.77 from Chris GuilianoMatt King anchored in 47.32, holding on against a charging Wang Haoyu, who anchored China’s Asian record-setting relay with a 46.97.

5
Zippo
3 minutes ago

Challenged waters roar,
Matt King anchors with a doubt,
Medal dreams endure.

Just sayin’
4 minutes ago

Seems to be UVA favoritism when making relay decisions

bankley
13 minutes ago

Great swim, Matt! Congratulations all around to Team USA!

HOO love
19 minutes ago

hoos!!!

Andrew
25 minutes ago

King did a good job sandwiched in between the greatest relay anchor swimmer of all time and an absolute versatile stud in Ceccon who almost split 46.

Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks.

