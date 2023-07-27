Proposed Legislation For Consistent USA Swimming Officials Standards Endorsed By ASCA

A proposal to streamline the standards required to officiate USA Swimming meets has been gaining traction and recently received an endorsement from the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA).

The proposed amendment to USA Swimming Rule 102.10.2 would require all LSCs to train and certify referees, starters, judges and administrative officials to USA Swimming’s standards, rather than their own.

The reasoning behind the proposal is due to the difficulty LSCs have had in training officials, with, in many cases, the hoops needed to jump through in order to become certified as an official meaning the parents have to put in more time and effort than their children in the pool.

Additionally, having consistent rules across the country would allow visitors to come in and officiate meets seamlessly, without needing to meet the requirements of the host LSC (that their home LSC doesn’t necessarily have).

Rule 102.10 Amendment Proposal:

All officials acting in the capacity of Referee, Starter, Judges, or Administrative Official, or Stroke and Turn Judge at a swimming meet shall be certified and trained in such position by their LSC to the requirements and standards set by USA Swimming prior to being assigned to officiate in that capacity. Uncertified trainees may perform the duties of such positions when they are under the direct supervision of a certified official. See Article 202 and the Corporate Bylaws for USA Swimming membership requirements

“Standardization of the requirements would help grow the base of USA Swimming,” the proposal, submitted by National Team Steering Coach Member Ginny Nussbaum, says. “We want to see a uniform and consistent standard by which all officials are certified and trained and advance to various officiating positions.”

The initial proposal dated May 15 received the support of 11 different clubs, including some of the best in the country such as the Long Island Aquatic Club (the club Nussbaum coaches), Nitro Swimming and Swim Atlanta, and on July 17, the ASCA issued its endorsement.

The ASCA said it “recognizes the importance of urgent action to help coaches and clubs that consistently struggle to recruit, retain, and advance officials within their LSCs.”

“By advocating for changes to this rule, ASCA seeks to support a pathway for programs to get more volunteers so the clubs can host non-championship, sanctioned meets at the LSC level,” the ASCA said.

If passed at the USA Swimming House of Delegates meeting in September, the proposed legislation would become effective January 1, 2024.

“This rule change provides a uniform, clearly defined and more attainable advancement process,” said ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont. “Hopefully more parents will come forward and participate as a result. This will help coaches and clubs, and most importantly athletes.”

There is currently a petition on change.org pushing for support of the proposal, with 346 signees as of July 27.