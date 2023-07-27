Fukuoka 2023, Day 5 Africa Recap – Sets of Siblings look to drop more National Records

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ugandan swimmers have set two national records so far at this meet, and while many nations have reset national marks, not many can say that they were broken by siblings. The brother and sister pair of Tendo Mukalazi and Kirabo Namutebi have each added a new national record to their growing list of accolades.

Mukalazi rewrote the record in the prelims of the men’s 100 free swimming 52.56. His sister also broke the 100 free record by swimming 59.50 in the prelims. The pair both will look to break the 50 free records later in the meet as well, records each already hold.

The pair have been on a tear in rewriting the record book and setting new personal bests as of late. Both siblings spent nearly a year training at the World Aquatics Development Centre in Kazan, Russia.

The two Ugandans are not the only set of siblings at the meet, though. Representing Cape Verde are the Pina siblings: Troy, Jayla, and Latroya. All three are dual citizens of the United States and did their club swimming in Massachusetts. Troy Pina and Jayla Pina were selected via a Universality invitation to swim at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, where Troy placed 58th in the 50 free (25.97) and Jayla placed 40th in the 100 breast (1:16.96).

While Troy and Latroya Pina have yet to compete at these World Championships, Troy is scheduled to swim the 50 free and 100 fly, and Latroya, the 50s of free and breast. Jayla has been busy, having raced the 100 breat on Day 2, swimming to a new personal best and national record of 1:14.09. On Day 5, she swam the 200 breast in a record time of 2:41.75.

Latroya, the oldest at 27, swam for Howard University, Troy, 24, swam for Saint Peter’s University and Jayla, 19, will be a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh this fall.

National/Continental Records Through Day 5:

Cameroon Giorgio Nguichie Kamseu Kamogne – men’s 50 fly, 29.93 Hugo Nguiche – men’s 100 free, 1:03.00

Cape Verde Jayla Pina – women’s 100 breast – 1:14.09 Jayla Pina – women’s 200 breast – 2:41.75

Egypt Abdelrahman Sameh – men’s 50 fly, 22.94 Marwan Elkamash – men’s 800 fre, 7:46.55 Youssef Ramadan – men’s 100 free, 48.77

Guinea Fode Amara Camara – men’s 50 fly, 28.42 Fode Amara Camara – men’s 50 breast, 33.42 Mariama Toure – women’s 100 breast, 1:35.41

Guinea-Bissau Pedro Rogery – men’s 100 free, 1:18.28

Lesotho Refiloe Chopo – men’s 50 fly, 34.21

Namibia Xander Skinner – men’s 100 free, 50.00

Rwanda Cedrick Niyibizi – men’s 100 free, 55.87

South Africa Rebecca Meder – women’s 200m IM, 2:10.95

Sudan Rana Saadeldin – women’s 50 back, 36.32 Rana Saadeldin – women’s 100 free, 1:08.38 Ziyad Saleem – men’s 200 back, 2:00.52

The Gambia Aminata Burrow – women’s 100 breast- 1:14.32 Aminata Burrow – women’s 200 breast – 2:37.01

Tunisia Ahmed Hafnaoui – men’s 400m free, 3:40.70 *African Record

Uganda Tendo Mukalazi – men’s 100 free, 52.56 Kirabo Namutebi – women’s 100 free, 59.50

Zambia Mia Phiri – women’s 50 back, 30.17

Zimbabwe Denilson Cyprianos – men’s 100 back, 57.29 Liam Davis – men’s 200 breast, 2:18.45 Denilson Cyprianos – men’s 200 back, 2:02.12



Medal Table (Africa) Through Day 5: