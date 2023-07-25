2023 World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Start List

The third finals session of the 2023 World Championships is upon us. After a quick prelims session, tonight’s finals is packed with eight events–including five medal rounds.

Order of Events

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 1500 Freestyle — Final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — Semifinal

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Semifinal

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Semifinal

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

Let’s take a look at the finals we’ve got ahead of us. The session kicks off with the men’s 200 freestyle final. Lane 4 is the defending world champion David Popovici, who swam 1:44.70 to lead the field. It’s a stacked field, and all three of last year’s medalists return: Popovici, Hwang Sunwoo, and Tom Dean. There’s also a crowd of newcomers looking to make their mark including Matt Richards and Luke Hobson, the latter of whom pushed Popovici through the heats and semis.

Then, we’ll shoot upwards in distance to the women’s 1500 freestyle. As expected, Katie Ledecky led the way through prelims. If she wins, it will be her fifth world title in the event. While the field may be hard pressed to challenge Ledecky, Simona Quadarella looked strong in prelims as did Lani Pallister and Li Bingjie, all of whom were sub-16:00.

In the women’s 100 backstroke, we’ll get the first showdown between Regan Smith and Kaylee McKeown. Smith has led the way through the rounds, but McKeown inched closer to her in the semifinals, promising a great race. Behind them, Katharine Berkoff and Kylie Masse seem locked in a battle for bronze.

It’s the men’s 100 backstroke next. World record holder and defending champion Thomas Ceccon qualified in first, turning the jets on in the semis after coasting through the heats. He’s followed by Xu Jiayu and Ryan Murphy. Further back, 2022 bronze medalist Hunter Armstrong just snuck into the final so we’ll see if he saved up something to challenge for the podium.

The last final (and event) of the session is the women’s 100 breaststroke. There, we’ll be treated to the last three Olympic champions facing off: Ruta Meilutyte (2012), Lilly King (2016), and Lydia Jacoby (2020). Meilutyte has looked great through the rounds, and looks set to upgrade from bronze last year. 200 breast Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker aims to break up the party, as does Mona McSharry who became Ireland’s first woman sub-1:06 in prelims.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)

Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 1:44.40

2022 Time to Medal: 1:44.98

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:28.36 (2014)

Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:25.48 (2015)

2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:30.15

2022 Time to Medal: 15:48.96

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinal

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)

Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, United States – 26.45

2022 Time to Final: 27.20

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)

World Junior Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)

Championship Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Regan Smith, United States – 58.22

2022 Time to Medal: 58.67

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)

Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)

2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60

2022 Time to Medal: 51.98

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Semifinal

World Record: Federica Pellegrini, Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 1:53.91 (2023)

Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini, Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

, Italy -1:52.98 (2009) 2022 World Champion: Yang Junxuan, China – 1:54.92

2022 Time to Final: 1:56.87

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Semifinal

World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)

Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

2022 World Champion: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34

, Hungary – 1:50.34 2022 Time to Final: 1:06.40

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)

Championship Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) 2022 World Champion: Benedetta Pilato, Italy – 1:05.93

2022 Time to Medal: 1:06.02

Top 8: