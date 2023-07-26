2023 World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS START LISTS (HEAT SHEET)

DAY 4 PRELIMS PREVIEW

Day 4 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 fly, and mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Following his shocking 4th-place finish in the men’s 200 free final last night, all eyes will be on Romanian 18-year-old David Popovici in the men’s 100 free this morning. The World Record holder in the event, there’s no concern Popovici won’t advance to the semifinals, however, it will be very interesting to see how he responds to his disappointing race last night.

Meanwhile, French superstar Leon Marchand will take on the 200 IM today. After his incredible World Record swim in the men’s 400 IM on Sunday, it’s absolutely within the realm of possibility that Marchand takes down Ryan Lochte‘s 200 IM World Record this week as well. Of course, that swim wouldn’t come this morning, but the journey does begin with prelims this morning.

The women’s 200 fly will see Canadian 16-year0-old Summer McIntosh go up against American Regan Smith. Smith is the fastest swimmer in the world this year, having swum a 2:03.87 back in June for a new American Record.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31

2022 World Champs Top 16: 28.47

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)

2022 World Champion: David Popovici , Romania – 47.58

, Romania – 47.58 2022 World Champs Top 16: 48.61

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 1:55.22

, France – 1:55.22 2022 World Champs Top 16: 1:5.53

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)

, Canada – 2:04.70 (2023) Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:05.20

, Canada – 2:05.20 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:11.65

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)

2022 World Champion: United States – 3:38.79

2022 World Champs Top 8: 3:46.54

