2023 World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
DAY 4 PRELIMS START LISTS (HEAT SHEET)
Day 4 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 fly, and mixed 4×100 medley relay.
Following his shocking 4th-place finish in the men’s 200 free final last night, all eyes will be on Romanian 18-year-old David Popovici in the men’s 100 free this morning. The World Record holder in the event, there’s no concern Popovici won’t advance to the semifinals, however, it will be very interesting to see how he responds to his disappointing race last night.
Meanwhile, French superstar Leon Marchand will take on the 200 IM today. After his incredible World Record swim in the men’s 400 IM on Sunday, it’s absolutely within the realm of possibility that Marchand takes down Ryan Lochte‘s 200 IM World Record this week as well. Of course, that swim wouldn’t come this morning, but the journey does begin with prelims this morning.
The women’s 200 fly will see Canadian 16-year0-old Summer McIntosh go up against American Regan Smith. Smith is the fastest swimmer in the world this year, having swum a 2:03.87 back in June for a new American Record.
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)
- Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 28.47
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86 (2022)
- World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86 (2022)
- Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 47.58
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 48.61
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)
- Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:55.22
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 1:5.53
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)
- Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:05.20
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:11.65
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)
- 2022 World Champion: United States – 3:38.79
- 2022 World Champs Top 8: 3:46.54
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
Some interesting heats this morning – should be good.
Where are the 4×200 Mixed Medley and the 4×200 Mixed Free Relays
Euros has the mixed 4×2 free
They’re so slow posting the relay lineups this year.
In the finals tonight is Summer going to have to swim the 200 free final and the 200 fly semi (assuming she makes the semis)? How much time in between? That’s a tough double.
50 minutes
fly comes after though, so it shouldn’t be too bad? It’d be one thing if it were finals but semis should be fine
For the Mixed Medley, US team is much more deep than the Chinese team but the Chinese team arguably has the strongest “top” four. Although this does raise the problem for the Chinese, as they have less of an incentive to be swapping out legs in the prelims (let’s say using Yan Zibei instead of Qin Haiyang or Wang Yichun instead of Zhang Yufei) because they might be toying with qualifying toward the rear end or not qualifying at all, while the US has a bunch of combos that result in ~3:39 to 3:40 swims.
Do the Chinese men have a competitive fly leg? If they do they are a major threat for gold in the men’s Medley.
Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang and Pan Zhanle might very well be the most formidable Back/Breast/Free trio in the field.
They have a flyer who went 51.4 this season, which isn’t great but keeps them in contention. If they had a under-51 flyer then they’d be the heavy favorites and I don’t know who would challenge them
I’m here early enough for a post. For tonight’s drinking game, make up the rules as you go along!
Keg stand the entire time from the race finish until the Peacock shows actual times. How many peeps can make it through two events?
5 heats of mixed medley??? Dunno if it’s just me but that seems like way above average for a relay prelim
I think last year the mixed medleys had more entrants too. Probably because you mix and match with 2 men and 2 women, easier to put together a team, especially smaller countries
It’s an Olympics event now, and Fukuoka is one of 2 qualifying events.
Have the relay line-ups been released?