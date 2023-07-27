2023 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
DAY 5 PRELIMS START LISTS (HEAT SHEET)
DAY 5 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE
- Women’s 100 Freestyle
- Men’s 200 Backstroke
- Women’s 200 Breaststroke
- Men’s 200 Breaststroke
- Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay
Day 5 prelims at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is underway. It’s another relatively short prelims session this morning (or evening, depending on where you’re following from), scheduled to last right about 90 minutes.
This morning’s action will feature heats of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and women’s 4×200 free relay.
Of course, all eyes will be on Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 100 free over the next two days. O’Callaghan has been on fire in Fukuoka, most recently breaking Federica Pellegrini’s World Record in the 200 free with a 1:52.85. O’Callaghan has also already been 52.08 from a flat-start in the 100 free this week, having led off Australia’s women’s 4×100 free relay in that time on the first day of the meet.
Speaking of O’Callaghan, the World Record will be in jeopardy today in the women’s 4×200 free relay, thanks in part to her. Australia holds the WR in the event at 7:39.29, and after O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus went 1:52.85 and 1:53.01 in the 200 free last night, it seems overwhelmingly likely the Aussies shatter the 4×2 record tonight. That journey starts this morning, where Australia just needs to grab a lane for the final.
We’ll get to see another World Record holder, Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook, compete in his best event as well. ZSC comes into the men’s 200 breast as the defending champion and WR holder in the event. He’ll surely be pushed by China’s Qin Haiyang, who has already won the men’s 50 and 100 breast this week in Fukuoka.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- 2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 54.56
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 1:54.52
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 1:59.77
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)
- Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)
- 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, United States – 2:22.41
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:27.95
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:05.95
- World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
- Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:07.07
- 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:11.89
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)
- Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45
- 2022 World Champs Top 8: 7:59.87
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
Qin usually goes blazing fast even in prelims but not sure if he’ll be doing that today in the 200
I wouldn’t be shocked if it took a 2:09 to make the semi. The 200 breaststroke fields are so deep with very similarly good swimmers.
2:11
Looks like Shayna has been left off the Australian 4×200 prelims. Makes sense given her form. But she dropped a 1:55.3 in April then a massive stinker compared to that swim at Trials. Looks like the prelim swimmers are competing for the final spot. If Melverton gets it, it’s an all SPW relay.
Good move, she has the speed, momentum is with her, don’t potentially throw all that away right before her only individual race the 50m Free.
It’s possible they won’t use Jack at all given she missed top 6 at trials, but on form she appears to be a good final pick.
I think she just misjudged her heat swim at trials and then went through the motions in the B final.
Hot take: I don’t think Popovici will win an Olympic gold next year. I get that this meet he just had one bad swim. However, his entire career he has been climbing the ranks, with his ego and confidencegetting stronger. Remember when he matter-of-factly said he would become the fastest 16 year old ever before he did it? He may have been right, but he has always had a big head. How will he handle the slide into 4th? Hearing that he was slumped in a chair for 5 minutes certainly doesn’t bode well for his confidence going into tonights finals, and frankly I don’t know how he will respond to a perceived slip from last years incredible performances.
He absolutely died in the last 25 of the 200 due to fatigue. He didn’t slump in the chair because he was having a sook, he slumped in the chair because he was exhausted.
The posted heat sheets are for yesterday’s prelims
Eagerly waiting to see the relay lists. For Australia it is obvious that Mollie & Arnie go straight through to the final, but Pallister hasn’t been amazing and I can’t see them risking the straight swap again and the rest of them are so bunched, that someone has to miss out.
Pallister, Wilson, Melverton, Throssell in the heats? Does Jack get a swim? If yes, who are you leaving off?
You picked the Aussie prelim team correctly. The question is does Jack get a final swim on from, even though she wasn’t in the top 6 at trials?
US will be bringing 3 in for finals – Katie, Bell and Claire.
USA has no choice 😂 they’ve brought 4 relay-only swimmers for the 4×2
Whereas Australia has already used its relay-only swimmer (Meg Harris).
Just seen they have gone with Wilson, Pallister, Throssell, Melverton. Fighting for the two spots in the final – could be quite a fast heat swim
Qin Haiyang the goat 🐐🫡🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳
May I ask why you use the word goat so early in one success? I feel that term is losing its value these days.
Peaty is yesterday’s news, keep up.
Hahah. Yes we must of course ignore the last three words “of all time”
Let the new round of toxic comments begin.
The ones of swimmers some of you call choke artists, others bathtub only, or the cheaters. The ones who say they “called it months ago” but no one believed them. Then the ones blaming exclusively on the coaches if a swimmer underperforms.
Yay swimming?
Never thought I’d miss the MA comments
If Huske is on the relay please have her lead off
Women’s 100 free is going to be electric
She’s not in 4×2