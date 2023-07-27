2023 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay

Day 5 prelims at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is underway. It’s another relatively short prelims session this morning (or evening, depending on where you’re following from), scheduled to last right about 90 minutes.

This morning’s action will feature heats of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and women’s 4×200 free relay.

Of course, all eyes will be on Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 100 free over the next two days. O’Callaghan has been on fire in Fukuoka, most recently breaking Federica Pellegrini’s World Record in the 200 free with a 1:52.85. O’Callaghan has also already been 52.08 from a flat-start in the 100 free this week, having led off Australia’s women’s 4×100 free relay in that time on the first day of the meet.

Speaking of O’Callaghan, the World Record will be in jeopardy today in the women’s 4×200 free relay, thanks in part to her. Australia holds the WR in the event at 7:39.29, and after O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus went 1:52.85 and 1:53.01 in the 200 free last night, it seems overwhelmingly likely the Aussies shatter the 4×2 record tonight. That journey starts this morning, where Australia just needs to grab a lane for the final.

We’ll get to see another World Record holder, Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook, compete in his best event as well. ZSC comes into the men’s 200 breast as the defending champion and WR holder in the event. He’ll surely be pushed by China’s Qin Haiyang, who has already won the men’s 50 and 100 breast this week in Fukuoka.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67

2022 World Champs Top 16: 54.56

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 1:54.52

2022 World Champs Top 16: 1:59.77

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2022 World Champion: Lilly King, United States – 2:22.41

2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:27.95

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:05.95

, Australia – 2:05.95 World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)

Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:07.07

, Australia – 2:07.07 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:11.89

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)

Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)

2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45

2022 World Champs Top 8: 7:59.87

