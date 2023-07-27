Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 24

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS START LISTS (HEAT SHEET)

DAY 5 PRELIMS SCRATCH REPORT

DAY 5 PRELIMS PREVIEW

DAY 5 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

  • Women’s 100 Freestyle
  • Men’s 200 Backstroke
  • Women’s 200 Breaststroke
  • Men’s 200 Breaststroke
  • Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay

Day 5 prelims at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is underway. It’s another relatively short prelims session this morning (or evening, depending on where you’re following from), scheduled to last right about 90 minutes.

This morning’s action will feature heats of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and women’s 4×200 free relay.

Of course, all eyes will be on Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 100 free over the next two days. O’Callaghan has been on fire in Fukuoka, most recently breaking Federica Pellegrini’s World Record in the 200 free with a 1:52.85. O’Callaghan has also already been 52.08 from a flat-start in the 100 free this week, having led off Australia’s women’s 4×100 free relay in that time on the first day of the meet.

Speaking of O’Callaghan, the World Record will be in jeopardy today in the women’s 4×200 free relay, thanks in part to her. Australia holds the WR in the event at 7:39.29, and after O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus went 1:52.85 and 1:53.01 in the 200 free last night, it seems overwhelmingly likely the Aussies shatter the 4×2 record tonight. That journey starts this morning, where Australia just needs to grab a lane for the final.

We’ll get to see another World Record holder, Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook, compete in his best event as well. ZSC comes into the men’s 200 breast as the defending champion and WR holder in the event. He’ll surely be pushed by China’s Qin Haiyang, who has already won the men’s 50 and 100 breast this week in Fukuoka.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70
  • Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
  • 2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67
  • 2022 World Champs Top 16: 54.56

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
  • 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 1:54.52
  • 2022 World Champs Top 16: 1:59.77

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
  • World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)
  • Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)
  • 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, United States – 2:22.41
  • 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:27.95

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:05.95
  • World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)
  • 2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:07.07
  • 2022 World Champs Top 16: 2:11.89

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)
  • Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45
  • 2022 World Champs Top 8: 7:59.87

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

In This Story

24
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

24 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tencor
11 minutes ago

Qin usually goes blazing fast even in prelims but not sure if he’ll be doing that today in the 200

1
0
Reply
M D E
Reply to  Tencor
8 minutes ago

I wouldn’t be shocked if it took a 2:09 to make the semi. The 200 breaststroke fields are so deep with very similarly good swimmers.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by M D E
3
0
Reply
Pescatarian
Reply to  M D E
2 minutes ago

2:11

0
0
Reply
Wow
16 minutes ago

Looks like Shayna has been left off the Australian 4×200 prelims. Makes sense given her form. But she dropped a 1:55.3 in April then a massive stinker compared to that swim at Trials. Looks like the prelim swimmers are competing for the final spot. If Melverton gets it, it’s an all SPW relay.

10
0
Reply
Nick the biased Aussie
Reply to  Wow
14 minutes ago

Good move, she has the speed, momentum is with her, don’t potentially throw all that away right before her only individual race the 50m Free.

1
-1
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Wow
9 minutes ago

It’s possible they won’t use Jack at all given she missed top 6 at trials, but on form she appears to be a good final pick.

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Wow
7 minutes ago

I think she just misjudged her heat swim at trials and then went through the motions in the B final.

0
0
Reply
Anon
22 minutes ago

Hot take: I don’t think Popovici will win an Olympic gold next year. I get that this meet he just had one bad swim. However, his entire career he has been climbing the ranks, with his ego and confidencegetting stronger. Remember when he matter-of-factly said he would become the fastest 16 year old ever before he did it? He may have been right, but he has always had a big head. How will he handle the slide into 4th? Hearing that he was slumped in a chair for 5 minutes certainly doesn’t bode well for his confidence going into tonights finals, and frankly I don’t know how he will respond to a perceived slip from last years incredible performances.

3
-7
Reply
M D E
Reply to  Anon
13 minutes ago

He absolutely died in the last 25 of the 200 due to fatigue. He didn’t slump in the chair because he was having a sook, he slumped in the chair because he was exhausted.

2
0
Reply
Gail D
23 minutes ago

The posted heat sheets are for yesterday’s prelims

3
0
Reply
Miss M
25 minutes ago

Eagerly waiting to see the relay lists. For Australia it is obvious that Mollie & Arnie go straight through to the final, but Pallister hasn’t been amazing and I can’t see them risking the straight swap again and the rest of them are so bunched, that someone has to miss out.

Pallister, Wilson, Melverton, Throssell in the heats? Does Jack get a swim? If yes, who are you leaving off?

4
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Miss M
19 minutes ago

You picked the Aussie prelim team correctly. The question is does Jack get a final swim on from, even though she wasn’t in the top 6 at trials?
US will be bringing 3 in for finals – Katie, Bell and Claire.

2
0
Reply
CY~
Reply to  Mark69
16 minutes ago

USA has no choice 😂 they’ve brought 4 relay-only swimmers for the 4×2

4
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  CY~
12 minutes ago

Whereas Australia has already used its relay-only swimmer (Meg Harris).

2
0
Reply
Miss M
Reply to  Miss M
7 minutes ago

Just seen they have gone with Wilson, Pallister, Throssell, Melverton. Fighting for the two spots in the final – could be quite a fast heat swim

0
0
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
31 minutes ago

Qin Haiyang the goat 🐐🫡🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

5
-5
Reply
LBSWIM
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
23 minutes ago

May I ask why you use the word goat so early in one success? I feel that term is losing its value these days.

8
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
Reply to  LBSWIM
12 minutes ago

Peaty is yesterday’s news, keep up.

1
0
Reply
LBSWIM
Reply to  Philip Johnson
9 minutes ago

Hahah. Yes we must of course ignore the last three words “of all time”

0
0
Reply
LBSWIM
37 minutes ago

Let the new round of toxic comments begin.

The ones of swimmers some of you call choke artists, others bathtub only, or the cheaters. The ones who say they “called it months ago” but no one believed them. Then the ones blaming exclusively on the coaches if a swimmer underperforms.

Yay swimming?

11
-1
Reply
Jeremy
Reply to  LBSWIM
1 second ago

Never thought I’d miss the MA comments

0
0
Reply
Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
45 minutes ago

If Huske is on the relay please have her lead off

Women’s 100 free is going to be electric

1
-6
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
35 minutes ago

She’s not in 4×2

3
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!