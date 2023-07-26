2023 World Champs Day 5 Prelims Preview: Haiyang Hunting Men’s Breaststroke Sweep

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS START LISTS (HEAT SHEET)

DAY 5 PRELIMS SCRATCH REPORT

DAY 5 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay

The day 5 prelims session at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be underway in a few hours. The action this morning will feature heats of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and the women’s 4×200 free relay.

There are quite a few storylines to follow with today’s events, the journeys for which will begin with this morning’s prelims. Firstly, China’s Qin Haiyang has been on an absolute tear in Fukuoka this week. Having already won the men’s 50 breast and 100 breast, Haiyang will be looking to complete the sweep of the men’s breaststroke events.

History is on the line for Haiyang with the 200 breast over the next two days. If he were to win gold in the event, Haiyang would be the first man ever to win all 3 men’s breaststroke events at a Long Course World Championships. While Haiyang is a little better in the sprint breaststroke events than the 200, he’s still the #3 seed in the event heading into the meet, entering with a 2:07.55. Given that Haiyang has dropped time and set Asian Records in both the 50 breast and 100 breast already this week, he’s coming into the 200 breast this morning with a lot of momentum.

While Haiyang is the hot hand in the men’s breast events right now, he’ll have a challenge on his hands. Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook is the World Record holder in the event, having set the record at 2:05.95 last summer. ZSC comes in as the top seed in the event this morning, and he’s swum well enough so far this week that he should still be viewed as the favorite.

Following her exceptional 200 free last night, in which she cracked Federica Pellegrini’s legendary 200 free World Record, Australian Mollie O’Callaghan is set to compete in the women’s 100 free this morning. O’Callaghan, whose status at this meet was up in the air after she suffered a knee injury about a month ago, has been on a tear in Fukuoka this week. First, she blasted a new personal best of 52.08 leading off Australia’s women’s 4×100 free relay, which went on to shatter the World Record in the event. Then, she came back last night and picked up the first individual World Record of her career, throwing down a stunning 1:52.85 for gold.

Given how well O’Callaghan is swimming, I certainly wouldn’t bet against her in the 100 free.

Following a 4th place finish in the women’s 100 breast earlier in the week, American breaststroke star Lilly King will be looking to defend her title in the women’s 200 breast. King won the 200 breast last summer in a bit of a down year for the event, swimming a 2:22.41 for gold. We know King can be significantly faster than that already this year, having clocked a 2:20.95 at U.S. Trials a month ago, which earned her the top seed in the event.

Coming in as the #2 seed is fellow American Kate Douglass, who is swimming very well in Fukuoka so far. Douglass won gold in the women’s 200 IM early in the meet and has thrown down some awesome 100 free splits on relays so far.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, formerly the World Record holder in the event, and Netherlands’ Tes Schouten both present very real title threats in the event as well.

After winning gold in the men’s 100 back earlier in the meet, American veteran Ryan Murphy comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 back this morning. Murphy isn’t just the top seed, he’s the top seed by well over a second. Given that, plus his victory in the 100 back, and his great lead-off on the mixed 4×100 medley relay last night (52.02), Murphy is set up extremely well heading into the event.

Hungary’s Hubert Kos scratched out of the men’s 200 IM yesterday morning in order to focus on the 200 back, so keep a close eye on him as well.