Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov Drops 51.82 100 Back For #2 Performance of All-Time

Comments: 41

2023 SWIMMING CUP OF RUSSIA

Kliment Kolesnikov set the pool ablaze on the second night of action at the 2023 Swimming Cup of Russia in Kazan, blasting his way to the second-fastest swim in history in the men’s 100 backstroke.

Kolesnikov put up a time of 51.82 in the 100 back final to mark his first time under the 52-second threshold, breaking Evgeny Rylov‘s Russian Record of 51.98 while moving up from seventh to second in the all-time rankings. (Rylov has been as fast as 51.97 but it was done leading off a mixed medley relay and isn’t officially recognized as a record.)

Kolesnikov’s swim ranks second only to the world record of 51.60 set by Italian Thomas Ceccon last year, overtaking Ryan MurphyXu JiayuAaron Peirsol, Rylov and Hunter Armstrong in the all-time rankings.

The 23-year-old Kolesnikov’s previous best time stood at 52.00, set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where he won the silver medal behind Rylov.

The former world record holder in the 50 back, Kolesnikov opened his race in an otherworldly 24.83 at the halfway mark and still managed to come home under 27 seconds.

Split Comparison

Ceccon, WR Kolesnikov, New PB Kolesnikov, Old PB
25.14 24.90 24.83
51.60 (26.46) 52.00 (27.10) 51.82 (26.99)

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)

  1. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.60 – 2022 World Championships
  2. Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 51.82 – 2023 Swimming Cup of Russia
  3. Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.85 – 2016 Olympic Games
  4. Xu Jiayu (CHN), 51.86 – 2017 Chinese Nationals
  5. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.93 – 2022 World Championships
  6. Aaron Peirsol (USA) / Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.94 – 2009 U.S. Nationals / 2018 Pan Pacs
  8. Ryan Murphy (USA) / Ryan Murphy (USA) / Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 51.97 – 2016 Olympics / 2018 Pan Pacs / 2019 World Championships

Kolesnikov’s swim is notably four-tenths of a second quicker than what Murphy went to win gold at the 2023 World Championships on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus remain barred from competing in World Aquatics events due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Rylov was the runner-up to Kolesnikov in Kazan in a time of 52.80, while up-and-comer Miron Lifintsev made it three swimmers sub-53 in a PB of 52.96.

RACE VIDEO

100 back final starts at 41:30

In This Story

41
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

41 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Big T
29 seconds ago

Don’t agree that athletes cannot pursue their careers due to decisions made by a leader they never even voted for. Let them compete under the Fina or IOC flag. Think Tennis have done this the correct way.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
1 hour ago

I totally understand the Russian ban but it is a shame that there’s multiple clear gold winning performances that aren’t at the meet.

32
-8
Reply
Hey
Reply to  Sub13
1 hour ago

I don’t understand the Russian ban. They’re not doing anything worse than what we’ve done in the last 30 years.

14
-45
Reply
Deep Cutz
Reply to  Hey
1 hour ago

Oh look, I found the Jimmy Dore fan.

4
-2
Reply
anty75
Reply to  Hey
1 hour ago

US annexed territories of another country in the last 30 years? Didn’t know that.

8
-2
Reply
Phichael Melps
Reply to  anty75
22 minutes ago

Invasion of Iraq was illegal under international law (US, UK, Aus and Poland were never banned)… Israel have annexed the Golan Heights since 1981 (note, annexed, not simply occupied for defence purposes).

Probably so many other examples but people like you only believe what the media tell you.

5
-3
Reply
JT Thomas
Reply to  Hey
51 minutes ago

Yay for swimswam allowing Russian propaganda. I forgot the part where a western country invaded a sovereign country totally unprovoked to take over that country and commit mass genocide in the last 30 years

3
-5
Reply
bubo
Reply to  JT Thomas
21 minutes ago

It’s not Russian propaganda it’s just his opinion lol calm down

4
-2
Reply
Jimmy DeSnuts
Reply to  Sub13
54 minutes ago

no it is great that this cheater isn’t allowed to steal medals from great athletes like Ceccon and Murphy

3
-7
Reply
Miself
1 hour ago

Russians going crazy with no testing

29
-18
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Miself
1 hour ago

Russian drug testing has never been more scrutinized than it is right now.

26
-8
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  Miself
1 hour ago

Swimmers getting popped for drugs representing damn near every country currently in Fukuoka. This Russia thing is getting old. Let them swim!

6
-17
Reply
Swim Alchemist
1 hour ago

He and Thomas Ceccon are so similar. Both very tall, lean, and versatile in strokes and distances.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Swim Alchemist
18
-2
Reply
Jimmy DeSnuts
Reply to  Swim Alchemist
36 minutes ago

not similar. one has a clean world record and the other cheats to get by against far better athletes

5
-7
Reply
bubo
Reply to  Jimmy DeSnuts
20 minutes ago

Another baseless claim from the depths of the swimswam comments section

2
-1
Reply
bi-partisan wars
1 hour ago

Lez go Ru!

4
-8
Reply
whoisthis
1 hour ago

at this point dropping a top 5 performance of all time is becoming more normal

9
-1
Reply
Swim_157
1 hour ago

Bro wants to turn pro in basketball and casually drops the 2nd fastest time ever

21
0
Reply
Paul
1 hour ago

Rusada or Wada?

9
-7
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!