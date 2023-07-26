Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov Drops 51.82 100 Back For #2 Performance of All-Time

2023 SWIMMING CUP OF RUSSIA

Tuesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 30, 2023

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50 meters)

Kliment Kolesnikov set the pool ablaze on the second night of action at the 2023 Swimming Cup of Russia in Kazan, blasting his way to the second-fastest swim in history in the men’s 100 backstroke.

Kolesnikov put up a time of 51.82 in the 100 back final to mark his first time under the 52-second threshold, breaking Evgeny Rylov‘s Russian Record of 51.98 while moving up from seventh to second in the all-time rankings. (Rylov has been as fast as 51.97 but it was done leading off a mixed medley relay and isn’t officially recognized as a record.)

Kolesnikov’s swim ranks second only to the world record of 51.60 set by Italian Thomas Ceccon last year, overtaking Ryan Murphy, Xu Jiayu, Aaron Peirsol, Rylov and Hunter Armstrong in the all-time rankings.

The 23-year-old Kolesnikov’s previous best time stood at 52.00, set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where he won the silver medal behind Rylov.

The former world record holder in the 50 back, Kolesnikov opened his race in an otherworldly 24.83 at the halfway mark and still managed to come home under 27 seconds.

Split Comparison

Ceccon, WR Kolesnikov, New PB Kolesnikov, Old PB 25.14 24.90 24.83 51.60 (26.46) 52.00 (27.10) 51.82 (26.99)

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)

Kolesnikov’s swim is notably four-tenths of a second quicker than what Murphy went to win gold at the 2023 World Championships on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus remain barred from competing in World Aquatics events due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Rylov was the runner-up to Kolesnikov in Kazan in a time of 52.80, while up-and-comer Miron Lifintsev made it three swimmers sub-53 in a PB of 52.96.

