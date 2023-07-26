Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov Drops 51.82 100 Back For #2 Performance of All-Time

2023 SWIMMING CUP OF RUSSIA
- Tuesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Kazan, Russia
- LCM (50 meters)
Kliment Kolesnikov set the pool ablaze on the second night of action at the 2023 Swimming Cup of Russia in Kazan, blasting his way to the second-fastest swim in history in the men’s 100 backstroke.
Kolesnikov put up a time of 51.82 in the 100 back final to mark his first time under the 52-second threshold, breaking Evgeny Rylov‘s Russian Record of 51.98 while moving up from seventh to second in the all-time rankings. (Rylov has been as fast as 51.97 but it was done leading off a mixed medley relay and isn’t officially recognized as a record.)
Kolesnikov’s swim ranks second only to the world record of 51.60 set by Italian Thomas Ceccon last year, overtaking Ryan Murphy, Xu Jiayu, Aaron Peirsol, Rylov and Hunter Armstrong in the all-time rankings.
The 23-year-old Kolesnikov’s previous best time stood at 52.00, set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where he won the silver medal behind Rylov.
The former world record holder in the 50 back, Kolesnikov opened his race in an otherworldly 24.83 at the halfway mark and still managed to come home under 27 seconds.
Split Comparison
|Ceccon, WR
|Kolesnikov, New PB
|Kolesnikov, Old PB
|25.14
|24.90
|24.83
|51.60 (26.46)
|52.00 (27.10)
|51.82 (26.99)
All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.60 – 2022 World Championships
- Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 51.82 – 2023 Swimming Cup of Russia
- Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.85 – 2016 Olympic Games
- Xu Jiayu (CHN), 51.86 – 2017 Chinese Nationals
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.93 – 2022 World Championships
- Aaron Peirsol (USA) / Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.94 – 2009 U.S. Nationals / 2018 Pan Pacs
- –
- Ryan Murphy (USA) / Ryan Murphy (USA) / Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 51.97 – 2016 Olympics / 2018 Pan Pacs / 2019 World Championships
- –
- –
Kolesnikov’s swim is notably four-tenths of a second quicker than what Murphy went to win gold at the 2023 World Championships on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan.
Athletes from Russia and Belarus remain barred from competing in World Aquatics events due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Rylov was the runner-up to Kolesnikov in Kazan in a time of 52.80, while up-and-comer Miron Lifintsev made it three swimmers sub-53 in a PB of 52.96.
RACE VIDEO
100 back final starts at 41:30
Don’t agree that athletes cannot pursue their careers due to decisions made by a leader they never even voted for. Let them compete under the Fina or IOC flag. Think Tennis have done this the correct way.
I totally understand the Russian ban but it is a shame that there’s multiple clear gold winning performances that aren’t at the meet.
I don’t understand the Russian ban. They’re not doing anything worse than what we’ve done in the last 30 years.
US annexed territories of another country in the last 30 years? Didn’t know that.
Invasion of Iraq was illegal under international law (US, UK, Aus and Poland were never banned)… Israel have annexed the Golan Heights since 1981 (note, annexed, not simply occupied for defence purposes).
Russian drug testing has never been more scrutinized than it is right now.
Swimmers getting popped for drugs representing damn near every country currently in Fukuoka. This Russia thing is getting old. Let them swim!
He and Thomas Ceccon are so similar. Both very tall, lean, and versatile in strokes and distances.
at this point dropping a top 5 performance of all time is becoming more normal
