Ledecky Posts 1:54.50 200 Free to Win Nationals, Would’ve Won Gold at Worlds

2022 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships

U.S. Nationals Women’s 200 Free Podium

Katie Ledecky scared the 200 free U.S Open record on Day 2 of U.S Nationals, hitting 1:54.50 to win the national title. That time would’ve earned her gold at the 2022 World Championships, ahead of China’s Yang Junxuan, who won in 1:54.92. Ledecky won the 200 free at U.S. International Team Trials, but scratched the event before the meet began.

Had she swum and won at Worlds, it would’ve been her 15th individual world title, pulling her even with Michael Phelps for the most titles in history.

Interestingly, though Ledecky scratched well in advance of the meet and there was roster space, USA Swimming opted not to bring Erin Gemmell, the seventh-place swimmer at U.S. Trials. Instead, the 17-year-old Gemmell (daughter of Ledecky’s former coach Bruce Gemmell) will race at Junior Pan Pacs in August.

Gemmell had a fantastic swim in Irvine, clocking 1:56.14 and becoming the ninth-fastest American woman in history. Gemmell came into the meet with a best of 1:57.41, which she swam in April 2022. In prelims, she lowered that to 1:57.12 before setting a new best again in finals. 1:56.14 would’ve finished second behind Ledecky at U.S Trials, booking Gemmell a ticket to Budapest with an individual event and a relay.

Additionally, that time would’ve made Gemmell a valuable asset to the U.S’s 4×200 freestyle relay in Budapest. The team of Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Katie Ledecky, and Bella Sims won gold in a championship record time of 7:41.45, ahead of Australia, Canada, and China–all huge medal threats. Though the U.S didn’t end up “needing” Gemmell, she would have improved the relay–her 1:56.14 is faster than every split (lead-off or rolling) from both the prelims and finals relays, with the exception of Ledecky and Sims’ monster splits of 1:53.67 and 1:54.60.

With Gemmell, Weinstein, Sims, and Tuggle, the future of the 4×200 freestyle relay for the American women looks bright.