Paris 2024 Olympic Schedule Resolves Event Conflicts With New 9-Day Calendar

The revamped swimming schedule for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been revealed, featuring several events that have been reshuffled under the new nine-day calendar.

Notably, a few common conflicts have been resolved thanks to the extended schedule.

The women’s 200-meter freestyle final will take place on Day 3 instead of Day 4, avoiding a clash with the women’s 1500 free. It figures to be good news for Katie Ledecky, who won the 1500 free in Tokyo but missed the podium in the 200 free. She skipped the 200 free at this year’s World Championships, but the new schedule may allow her to invest more energy in the event again.

The 400 IMs have been moved from Day 1 to prevent a conflict with the 400 free. The switch bodes well for Carson Foster, who could make the U.S. team in both events based on recent results. The versatile University of Texas star currently boasts the nation’s leading time in the 400 this season (3:45.29) and ranks second behind rising French star Leon Marchand in the 400 IM (4:06.56).

The men’s 200 IM/200 back double has also been largely fixed by moving the 200 IM from Day 6 to Day 7, meaning the 200 back final will only conflict with the 200 IM semis instead of the final. Shaine Casas could realistically make the finals of both events as the second-fastest 200 back performer this season (1:55.35) and fourth-fastest 200 IMer (1:56.70).

Caeleb Dressel will still be tasked with another 50 free/100 butterfly, but this time with a slight twist. He’ll take on both the 50 free final and 100 fly semis on Day 7 instead of the 50 free semis and 100 fly finals. Dressel seemed to pull off the feat with ease last summer as he brought home gold medals in each event.

The new schedule may not benefit everyone, however. The reshuffling of events results in a double for Michael Andrew on Day 7 between the 50 free and 200 IM. The 23-year-old American ranks as the second-fastest performer nationally in the 50 free (21.41) this season and No. 12 in the 200 IM (1:59.11).

Comparing the Past Two Olympic Swimming Schedules

Tokyo 2020 Paris 2024, new scheduling spots in bold Day 1 Prelims Men 400m Individual Medley Women 100m Butterfly Women 100m Butterfly Women 400m Freestyle Men 400m Freestyle Men 100m Breaststroke Women 400m Individual Medley Men 400m Freestyle Men 100m Breaststroke Women 4x100m Freestyle Women 4x100m Freestyle Men 4x100m Freestyle Day 1 Finals Men 400m Individual Medley Final Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Final Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Final Men 400m Freestyle Final Men 400m Freestyle Final Women 400m Freestyle Final Women 400m Individual Medley Final Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final Women 4x100m Freestyle Final Women 4x100m Freestyle Final Men 4x100m Freestyle Final Day 2 Prelims Women 100m Backstroke Men 200m Freestyle Men 200m Freestyle Men 400m Individual Medley Women 100m Breaststroke Women 100m Breaststroke Men 100m Backstroke Men 100m Backstroke Women 400m Freestyle Women 200m Freestyle Men 4x100m Freestyle Day 2 Finals Women 100m Butterfly Final Men 400m Individual Medley Final Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Final Women 100m Butterfly Final Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 100m Breaststroke Final Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final Women 400m Freestyle Final Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final Men 100m Breaststroke Final Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Final Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 4x100m Freestyle Final Day 3 Prelims Women 200m Freestyle Women 400m Individual Medley Men 200m Butterfly Women 100m Backstroke Women 200m Individual Medley Men 800m Freestyle Women 1500m Freestyle Day 3 Finals Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Final Women 400m Individual Medley Final Men 200m Freestyle Final Men 200m Freestyle Final Women 100m Backstroke Final Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Final Men 100m Backstroke Final Men 100m Backstroke Final Women 100m Breaststroke Final Women 100m Breaststroke Final Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Final Women 200m Freestyle Final Women 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final Day 4 Prelims Men 100m Freestyle Men 200m Butterfly Women 200m Butterfly Men 100m Freestyle Men 200m Breaststroke Women 1500m Freestyle Men 4x200m Freestyle Women 100m Freestyle Men 800m Freestyle Men 200m Breaststroke Men 4x200m Freestyle Day 4 Finals Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Final Women 200m Freestyle Final Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Final Men 200m Butterfly Final Women 100m Backstroke Final Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final Men 800m Freestyle Final Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Final Women 200m Individual Medley Final Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final Women 1500m Freestyle Final Men 4x200m Freestyle Final Men 4x200m Freestyle Final Day 5 Prelims Women 100m Freestyle Women 200m Breaststroke Men 200m Backstroke Men 200m Backstroke Women 200m Breaststroke Women 200m Butterfly Men 200m Individual Medley Women 4x200m Freestyle Day 5 Finals Men 800m Freestyle Final Women 100m Freestyle Final Men 200m Breaststroke Final Men 200m Butterfly Final Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 200m Breaststroke Final Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final Women 1500m Freestyle Final Women 200m Butterfly Final Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final Men 100m Freestyle Final Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final Men 100m Freestyle Final Women 4x200m Freestyle Final Day 6 Prelims Women 800m Freestyle Women 200m Backstroke Men 100m Butterfly Men’s 50m Freestyle Women 200m Backstroke Men’s 200 IM Mixed 4x100m Medley Women 4x200m Freestyle Day 6 Finals Women 200m Breaststroke Final Women 200m Butterfly Final Men 200m Backstroke Final Men 200m Backstroke Final Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final Men 200m Individual Medley Final Women 200m Breaststroke Final Women 100m Freestyle Final Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Final Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final Women 4x200m Freestyle Final Day 7 Prelims Men 50m Freestyle Men 100m Butterfly Women 50m Freestyle Women 200m Individual Medley Men 1500m Freestyle Women 800m Freestyle Women 4x100m Medley Mixed 4x100m Medley Men 4x100m Medley Day 7 Finals Men 100m Butterfly Final Men 50m Freestyle Final Women 200m Backstroke Final Women 200m Backstroke Final Women 800m Freestyle Final Men 200m Individual Medley Final Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Final Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Final Women 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final Mixed 4x100m Medley Final Day 8 Prelims No session Women 50m Freestyle Men 1500m Freestyle Men 4x100m Medley Women 4x100m Medley Day 8 Finals Men 50m Freestyle Final Men 100m Butterfly Final Women 50m Freestyle Final Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 1500m Freestyle Final Women 200m Individual Medley Final Women 4x100m Medley Final Women 800m Freestyle Final Men 4x100m Medley Final Mixed 4x100m Medley Final Day 9 Finals No Day 9 Women 50m Freestyle Final Men 1500m Freestyle Final Men 4x100m Medley Final Women 4x100m Medley Final

Swimming Schedule for Paris Only (Finals in Bold)

With the extended swimming schedule, the 2024 Summer Games is slated to be the first Olympics since 1988 to feature swimming, track, and gymnastics finals on both middle weekend days. The lineup on Saturday, Aug. 3 will include the women’s 800 free final with Ledecky, the men’s 100 fly with Dressel, the men’s shot put, and women’s 100-meter dash along with the end of the decathlon and gymnastics apparatus finals.

With the release of the schedule, we also now have a clear idea of the timing of the events in Paris. Each preliminary session will begin at 11 a.m. local time in Paris, and daily finals will be at 8:30 p.m. That converts to prelims at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT, and finals at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.