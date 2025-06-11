Ariarne Titmus Says 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Will Be Her Last

Potential Olympians usually seem motivated by the opportunity to compete at an Olympics in their home country, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.

With Brisbane set to host the 2032 Games, Titmus said she won’t be around swimming long enough to potentially compete there.

Appearing on the Australian podcast “Two Am I,” Titmus said that her plan is to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, but not at an Olympics beyond that.

“I know that this is the tail end of my career,” the 24-year-old Titmus said. “I know that the LA Olympics will be my last.”

Of course, that could change in time as Australia’s third Summer Olympics draws closer and the lure of it becomes more appealing.

As of now, the focus for Titmus is to be in Los Angeles and aim for a third straight gold medal in the 400 freestyle after winning the event at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

But the way Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh has surged of late, that task appears to be getting more daunting.

McIntosh broke the previous world record in the event held by Titmus, clocking a time of 3:54.18 at the Canadian Swimming Trials this past weekend. McIntosh broke Titmus’ old record by 1.20 seconds.

Titmus also won gold in the 200 freestyle at the Tokyo Games and is the world record holder (long course) in that event.

She was the silver medalist to fellow Australian Mollie O’Callaghan in the 200 freestyle at the Paris Games.

Since leaving Paris, Titmus has taken a sabbatical from swimming, but is expected to ramp up training again soon. Titmus took a similar break from swimming after the Tokyo Games.

It just appears any resumption of training will be all geared toward Los Angeles, not Brisbane in 2032.

“I just don’t want to be an athlete that retires from their sport and is lost and has nothing to do,” she said. “I think that it was so important for me to channel different areas of my life to know that when I do leave the sport behind, I’m going to be alright.”