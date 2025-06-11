USA Swimming Names Coaching Staff for 2025 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced a staff of eight assistant coaches for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. They will join a new-look coaching staff that has just one head coach, Braden Holloway, working in concert with the new USA Swimming National Team Director Greg Meehan.
The pool swimming portion of the 2025 World Championships will run from July 27 through August 3.
This maintains Meehan’s commitment under the ‘experimental’ new structure to send the same total number of coaches, nine, to the World Championships.
The assistant coaching staff is a very new-look group, including a number of coaches who are making their debuts on Operation Gold staffs.
- Ron Aitken, Head Coach, Sandpipers of Nevada
- Herbie Behm, Head Coach, Arizona State University
- Courtney Caldwell, Assistant Coach, University of Virginia
- Ray Looze, Head Coach, Indiana University
- Anthony Nesty, Head Coach, University of Florida
- Jim Nickell, Head Coach, Bend Swim Club
- Erik Posegay, Associate Head Coach, University of Texas
- Noah Yanchulis, Assistant Coach, Cal
There are a lot of interesting dynamics to unpack here. The Paris 2024 Olympic men’s head coach Anthony Nesty is really the only ‘traditional’ choice, at least based on recent selection procedures.
The staff includes Ron Aitken and Ray Looze, which will immediately score points for Meehan with the college of coaches. Both have been overlooked for past Olympic appointments in the pool in spite of having a lot of swimmers on those teams, which was one of the major contention points that frayed the relationship between coaches and the last administration.
Aitken and Jim Nickell of the Bend Swim Club will give USA Swimming’s core member clubs greater representation than we’ve seen for A-team meets in recent years. Nickell put breaststroker Campbell McKean, the best American junior breaststroker in generations (and the fastest junior 100 breaststroker ever), on the team.
The staff will also include a pair of assistant coaches from the NCAA Championship-winning programs: Erik Posegay from Texas and Courtney Caldwell from Virginia. Posegay, #2 on the depth chart for the Texas men who also works with women’s team member Jillian Cox, has been on several international staffs before, including at the 2024 World Short Course Championships. He was also an assistant at the 2015 Open Water World Championships, 2013 Duel in the Pool, and 2010 Junior Pan Pacific Championships while he was still mostly a club coach.
Caldwell, meanwhile, is the latest Virginia assistant to get a nod.
The most head-turning name in this category is Cal assistant Noah Yanchulis. Yanchulis, who finished undergrad at Seton Hall in 2018, is one of the greenest coaches ever named to a staff of this level – he has completed two seasons coaching at Cal after 6 years working at D2 Oklahoma Christian.
Highly regarded as a talented coach in tight swimming circles, in terms of name recognition and experience, he is probably 5th out of 5 Cal coaches behind high profile names like Dave Durden, Dave Marsh, Josh Huger, and Kim Williams.
After the nonstop Olympic year, some coaches have described passing up on this staff as a chance to take a break and recharge for the new cycle. International team coaching staffs are not paid by USA Swimming.
Also on the staff is Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm. The understudy to Bob Bowman for last year’s NCAA Championship winning Sun Devil men’s team, Behm has taken over the program this season to great success, attracting a number of pros like Michael Andrew, who made the team in the 50 fly and 50 breast.
Athletes by Coach on Staff
Note: these are, to our best knowledge, which athletes are training with each program. That does not mean that each named athlete is necessarily training under that coach primarily.
|Coach
|Program
|
Athlete Represntation
|Braden Holloway
|NC State
|
Katharine Berkoff, Quintin McCarty
|Ron Aitken
|Sandpipers
|Herbie Behm
|Arizona State
|
Michael Andrew, Jonny Kulow, Patrick Sammon, Dylan Gravley (open water)
|Courtney Caldwell
|Virginia
|Ray Looze
|Indiana
|Anthony Nesty
|Florida
|Jim Nickell
|Bend Swim Club
|Erik Posegay
|Texas
|Noah Yanchulis
|Cal
Open Water
USA Swimming also finalized their coaching staff for the Open Water portion of the World Championships.
That team will be led by NCAP coach Bruce Gemmell and he will be assisted by the University of Minnesota’s primary distance coach Maddy Olson.
While NCAP doesn’t have any current swimmers on the team, Gemmell was one of the youth coaches for Katie Ledecky and is a veteran coach at the international level. Olson coaches Joey Tepper, who is ascribed to race the 10k in open water.
The open water portion of the 2025 World Championships will run from July 15-20.
A little strange to highlight the lack of experience for Yanchulis when he is not the least experienced coach on staff. It looks worse when you point out that Cal coach Kim Williams would be a more prominent name while, not only did she not spend the last year at Cal (she was at Stanford), but also she currently works for USA Swimming and will be headed to world juniors.
Also, Braden Holloway has two swimmers: Quintin McCarty and Katharine Berkoff.
You forget Claire Curzan for Virginia.
To be complete, you should add Claire Curzan and Jack Aikins to Courtney Caldwell’s athletes. Thomas Heilmann is also at UVA already, but I can understand keeping him off this list for now.
So will these coaches write practices for their swimmers at Training camp? I’ve always wondered how swimmers go from their team to the appointed coach for training camp right before taper without any issues
Same here…
There’s usually a domestic camp in between that all coaches are at. Then their home coaches write their workouts and the staff coaches enact them.
Where is the traitor bowman?
We all know Cox trains with Bowman.
Jillian herself has said multiple times how she trains with Eric
she’s probably not a priority though.
Very interesting Todd desorbo was left off
I doubt he was left off, probably wants to spend some time with family, so Caldwell went to fill in his spot