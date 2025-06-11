Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Names Coaching Staff for 2025 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced a staff of eight assistant coaches for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. They will join a new-look coaching staff that has just one head coachBraden Holloway, working in concert with the new USA Swimming National Team Director Greg Meehan.

The pool swimming portion of the 2025 World Championships will run from July 27 through August 3.

This maintains Meehan’s commitment under the ‘experimental’ new structure to send the same total number of coaches, nine, to the World Championships.

The assistant coaching staff is a very new-look group, including a number of coaches who are making their debuts on Operation Gold staffs.

There are a lot of interesting dynamics to unpack here. The Paris 2024 Olympic men’s head coach Anthony Nesty is really the only ‘traditional’ choice, at least based on recent selection procedures.

The staff includes Ron Aitken and Ray Looze, which will immediately score points for Meehan with the college of coaches. Both have been overlooked for past Olympic appointments in the pool in spite of having a lot of swimmers on those teams, which was one of the major contention points that frayed the relationship between coaches and the last administration.

Aitken and Jim Nickell of the Bend Swim Club will give USA Swimming’s core member clubs greater representation than we’ve seen for A-team meets in recent years. Nickell put breaststroker Campbell McKean, the best American junior breaststroker in generations (and the fastest junior 100 breaststroker ever), on the team.

The staff will also include a pair of assistant coaches from the NCAA Championship-winning programs: Erik Posegay from Texas and Courtney Caldwell from Virginia. Posegay, #2 on the depth chart for the Texas men who also works with women’s team member Jillian Cox, has been on several international staffs before, including at the 2024 World Short Course Championships. He was also an assistant at the 2015 Open Water World Championships, 2013 Duel in the Pool, and 2010 Junior Pan Pacific Championships while he was still mostly a club coach.

Caldwell, meanwhile, is the latest Virginia assistant to get a nod.

The most head-turning name in this category is Cal assistant Noah Yanchulis. Yanchulis, who finished undergrad at Seton Hall in 2018, is one of the greenest coaches ever named to a staff of this level – he has completed two seasons coaching at Cal after 6 years working at D2 Oklahoma Christian.

Highly regarded as a talented coach in tight swimming circles, in terms of name recognition and experience, he is probably 5th out of 5 Cal coaches behind high profile names like Dave Durden, Dave Marsh, Josh Huger, and Kim Williams.

After the nonstop Olympic year, some coaches have described passing up on this staff as a chance to take a break and recharge for the new cycle. International team coaching staffs are not paid by USA Swimming.

Also on the staff is Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm. The understudy to Bob Bowman for last year’s NCAA Championship winning Sun Devil men’s team, Behm has taken over the program this season to great success, attracting a number of pros like Michael Andrew, who made the team in the 50 fly and 50 breast.

Athletes by Coach on Staff

Note: these are, to our best knowledge, which athletes are training with each program. That does not mean that each named athlete is necessarily training under that coach primarily.

Coach Program
Athlete Represntation
Braden Holloway NC State
Katharine Berkoff, Quintin McCarty
Ron Aitken Sandpipers
Herbie Behm Arizona State
Courtney Caldwell Virginia
Ray Looze Indiana
Anthony Nesty Florida
Jim Nickell Bend Swim Club
Erik Posegay Texas
Noah Yanchulis Cal

Open Water

USA Swimming also finalized their coaching staff for the Open Water portion of the World Championships.

That team will be led by NCAP coach Bruce Gemmell and he will be assisted by the University of Minnesota’s primary distance coach Maddy Olson.

While NCAP doesn’t have any current swimmers on the team, Gemmell was one of the youth coaches for Katie Ledecky and is a veteran coach at the international level. Olson coaches Joey Tepper, who is ascribed to race the 10k in open water.

The open water portion of the 2025 World Championships will run from July 15-20.

oxyswim
7 minutes ago

A little strange to highlight the lack of experience for Yanchulis when he is not the least experienced coach on staff. It looks worse when you point out that Cal coach Kim Williams would be a more prominent name while, not only did she not spend the last year at Cal (she was at Stanford), but also she currently works for USA Swimming and will be headed to world juniors.

ACCaholic
15 minutes ago

Also, Braden Holloway has two swimmers: Quintin McCarty and Katharine Berkoff.

Swim fan
21 minutes ago

You forget Claire Curzan for Virginia.

ACCaholic
23 minutes ago

To be complete, you should add Claire Curzan and Jack Aikins to Courtney Caldwell’s athletes. Thomas Heilmann is also at UVA already, but I can understand keeping him off this list for now.

Bailey Ludden
42 minutes ago

So will these coaches write practices for their swimmers at Training camp? I’ve always wondered how swimmers go from their team to the appointed coach for training camp right before taper without any issues

Hswimmer
Reply to  Bailey Ludden
39 minutes ago

Same here…

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Bailey Ludden
7 minutes ago

There’s usually a domestic camp in between that all coaches are at. Then their home coaches write their workouts and the staff coaches enact them.

pSL1988
43 minutes ago

Where is the traitor bowman?

Hswimmer
45 minutes ago

We all know Cox trains with Bowman.

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  Hswimmer
39 minutes ago

Jillian herself has said multiple times how she trains with Eric

800 medley relay
Reply to  Hswimmer
32 minutes ago

she’s probably not a priority though.

Kristen
55 minutes ago

Very interesting Todd desorbo was left off

Klorn8d
Reply to  Kristen
11 seconds ago

I doubt he was left off, probably wants to spend some time with family, so Caldwell went to fill in his spot

