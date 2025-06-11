Podcast: Swimming’s Untapped Business Worth Millions

What if we told you that the biggest business opportunity in swimming isn’t a tech suit, a sponsorship deal, or a world record — it’s the lane next to the one you grew up training in?

In this episode of the SwimSwam Podcast, we dive into one of the most overlooked and underestimated business models in sport: learn-to-swim.

Our guest? Two-time Olympian, NCAA Champion, and now CEO of Fintastic Swim Academy & Fintastic Brands — Nimrod Shapira. He launched his swim school with just $482 and zero outside investment. Today? It’s a multi-million dollar business that just exited to private equity — and he’s not done.

🎧 We talk big picture:

Why swimming isn’t a failed business model — it’s just misunderstood.

The $1 billion opportunity hiding in plain sight.

How elite swimmers are sitting on a superpower they’ve never been taught to use.

Why “mission with a margin” should be your mantra.

💡 We also get personal:

The breakthrough moment when Nimrod realized this could actually work.

The mental edge that helped him survive scaling and setbacks.

Lessons from selling his company — and how he’s now helping others do the same.

If you’ve ever wondered how to stay in the sport, make a difference and make a living — this episode is for you.

