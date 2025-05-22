NC State’s Braden Holloway Chosen as Solo U.S. Head Swim Coach for 2025 World Championships

USA Swimming has named NC State head coach Braden Holloway as the singular head coach of the 2025 World Championship team, deviating from almost every meet in recent memory where there has been a separate men’s coach and women’s coach.

This is Holloway’s first appointment to lead a long course World Championship team, though he has several other major international appointments. That includes being named the head coach for the 2022 World Short Course Championships and the 2019 World University Games.

Prior Major Team USA Appointments:

2024 Olympic Assistant Coach for Team USA

2023 World Aquatics Championships Assistant Coach for Team USA

2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships Head Coach for Team USA

2019 World University Games Men’s Head Coach for Team USA

2017 World University Games Assistant Coach for Team USA



Holloway has been the head coach at NC State since summer 2011, and in that time he has been named a 10-time ACC Men’s Coach of the Year and 1-time ACC Women’s Coach of the Year. His teams have won 7 NCAA relay titles and 11 NCAA individual titles along with a combined 11 ACC team titles.

“A seasoned leader with prior experience on Olympic and World Championship staffs, Holloway offers a proven track record in athlete development and a strong commitment to Team USA’s continued international success,” USA Swimming said in a press release.

Assistant coaches are usually chosen at the conclusion of the selection meet, which this year is the US National Championships from June 3-7.

While the singular head coach is a deviation from past years, USA Swimming’s full-time National Team staff has also seen a dramatic reimagining in the last few months. Shortly after the NCAA Championships, Stanford head coach Greg Meehan was announced as the new USA Swimming National Team Director, returning the job to an elite coaching position that it has been for most of the last 35 years. His predecessor Lindsay Mintenko was an elite athlete and did have some coaching experience, but shifted the position to more of an administrative role.

Meehan also brought in Yuri Suguiyama, the former University of Wisconsin coach and the coach who first brought Katie Ledecky to international prominence, as the National Team Senior Director. Kim Williams, who was Meehan’s assistant at Stanford, was also brought on as Senior Manager and Coach.

This gives USA Swimming arguably the most robust National Team coaching staff in the modern era – which then shifts the needs of the National Team staff.

SwimSwam did not immediately receive a response from USA Swimming about the shift.

USA Swimming won the medals table at an off-beat 2024 World Championship that was missing many of the world’s top swimmers in an unusual Olympic year scheduling. At the last complete World Championship meet in 2023, USA Swimming won 7 gold medals to 13 for Australia – the first time the U.S. didn’t lead the gold medal count since 2001.

The swimming portion of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be held from July 27-August 3 in Singapore.