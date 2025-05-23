Illinois Girls, Gulf LSC Boys Take Team Titles At Annual ‘Duel In The Pool’

2025 Duel in the Pool Invitational Meet

May 17-18

Dallas, TX

LCM

Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 Duel in the Pool Invitational Meet”

Some of the most elite youth swimmers from Indiana, Illinois and the Gulf of Mexico region gathered in Dallas for the annual “Duel in the Pool,” meet last week.

The girls’ competition was won by the Illinois Zone team, which collected 651.5 points. The Indiana Zone team was second with 597.5 points, while the Gulf LSC squad was third at 528 points.

In the boys competition, Gulf LSC took first with 713 points, followed by Illinois (622) and Indiana (447).

Of course, there were several terrific swims from performers who improved on nationally-ranked times.

Cullen Kahl, a 14-year-old on Gulf LSC, set personal best times to win the 100 breast (1:05.02), the 200 IM (2:07.66) and the 400 IM (4:33.62). He also won the 200 breast in 2:25.86. This season, among 14-year-old boys, Kahl owns the fastest time in the 400 IM, the second-fastest in the 100 breast and the fifth-fastest in the 200 breast. Kahl’s time in the 100 breast is the 12th-fastest all-time in the 13-14 age group. His time in the 200 IM is 21st all-time, while his time in the 400 IM is 31st all-time.

Thomas McMillan of the Illinois team won the 100 back (personal best 55.99), 100 fly (personal best 55.46) and 200 fly (2:07.81). This season in the 15-16 age group, McMillan owns the fastest time in the 100 back and the eighth-fastest in the 100 fly. His time in the 100 back is tied for 29th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

Here were some other notable performances, broken down by gender.

Girls

Kate Allen , a 12-year-old representing Indiana, swam personal best times to win the 50 free (27.86), the 100 free (1:00.63) and 400 free (4:32.57). She also added a win in the 200 free (2:10.02). Currently, Allen owns the fastest times this season among 12-year-old girls in the 200 and 400 free, and the second-fastest in the 50 and 100 free.

, a 12-year-old representing Indiana, swam personal best times to win the 50 free (27.86), the 100 free (1:00.63) and 400 free (4:32.57). She also added a win in the 200 free (2:10.02). Currently, Allen owns the fastest times this season among 12-year-old girls in the 200 and 400 free, and the second-fastest in the 50 and 100 free. Another 12-year-old phenom on Indiana’s squad, Grace Gannon also won four events. She swam personal best times to take the 50 back (32.20), 100 back (1:08.07) and 100 fly (1:05.01) to go along with a win in the 200 IM (2:28.82). Gannon owns the fastest times this season in the 100 fly and 200 IM, the second-fastest in the 100 back and the third-fastest in the 50 among 12-year-old girls.

also won four events. She swam personal best times to take the 50 back (32.20), 100 back (1:08.07) and 100 fly (1:05.01) to go along with a win in the 200 IM (2:28.82). Gannon owns the fastest times this season in the 100 fly and 200 IM, the second-fastest in the 100 back and the third-fastest in the 50 among 12-year-old girls. Abby Moore , a 14-year-old on the Illinois team, won the 100 breast (1:12.87) and 200 breast (2:35.86) in personal best times, and also added a win in the 200 back (2:23.14). Among 14-year-old girls this season, Moore has the second-fastest time in the 200 breast, the fifth-fastest in the 100 breast and the 13th-fastest in the 200 back.

, a 14-year-old on the Illinois team, won the 100 breast (1:12.87) and 200 breast (2:35.86) in personal best times, and also added a win in the 200 back (2:23.14). Among 14-year-old girls this season, Moore has the second-fastest time in the 200 breast, the fifth-fastest in the 100 breast and the 13th-fastest in the 200 back. Ashlyn Hayes , 14, of Indiana, won the 50 free (27.35), the 100 free (58.48) and the 200 free (2:05.34), all in personal best times. Among 14-year-old girls this season Hayes owns the second-fastest time in the 200 free and the eighth-fastest in the 100 free.

, 14, of Indiana, won the 50 free (27.35), the 100 free (58.48) and the 200 free (2:05.34), all in personal best times. Among 14-year-old girls this season Hayes owns the second-fastest time in the 200 free and the eighth-fastest in the 100 free. Kam Gardiner, another 14-year-old representing Illinois, won the 100 fly (1:02.98) and 400 IM (5:06.47) in personal best times. Gardiner has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 fly and the 11th-fastest in the 400 IM this season among 14-year-old girls.

Boys