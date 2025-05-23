Former Auburn Standout Averee Preble Joins Tigers’ Coaching Staff As Assistant Coach

Auburn University is welcoming back one of its own, as former standout swimmer and All-American Averee Preble has joined the Tigers’ Swimming and Diving coaching staff as an assistant coach. Head coach Ryan Wochomurka made the announcement on Friday, May 2nd.

Expressing confidence in Preble’s ability to make an impact from day one, Wochomurka said, “It’s always a proud moment to welcome back someone who truly embodies the Auburn spirit,” he said. “Averee understands our culture, our standards, and our goals. She’s going to be a tremendous asset to our staff and our student-athletes. War Eagle!”

Preble, a native of Clovis, California, competed for Auburn from 2020 to 2024 and captained the team in her final season. A five-time NCAA qualifier and All-American, she also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials where she placed 30th in the 1500m free in 2021. Academically, Preble earned three CSCAA Scholar All-American honors (2022, 2023, 2024), was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2023, 2024, and 2025, and received SEC First-Year Academic honors in 2022.

“Coming back to Auburn is truly special,” Preble told Auburn Athletics. “This program shaped me both as a student-athlete and a person. It’s an incredible honor to give back to a place that has given me so much. Auburn has always felt like home, and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Known for her strength in distance freestyle, Preble posted some of the fastest times in Auburn history. She ranks fourth all-time in the 1000 freestyle (9:38.53) and seventh in the 1650 freestyle (16:02.99), with three of the 15 fastest mile performances in program history to her name. Preble qualified for the NCAA Championships all five years of her collegiate career. Although the 2020 meet was canceled due to COVID-19, she had qualified by placing 6th in the 1650 free at the SEC Championships with a time of 16:06.54. As a sophomore at the NCAA meet, she swam the 500 free in 4:48.41, ranking 43rd, and took 24th in the 1650 free with a time of 16:17.69. The following year, she competed again in the 1650 free, clocking 16:35.70 for 43rd. In her senior season, Preble set the personal best mentioned earlier with a 16:02.99 in the 1650 free, touching 16th, and also swam the 500 free, finishing 64th in 4:48.33. During her fifth-year season, she contributed a 1:46.06 split on the anchor leg of Auburn’s 800 free relay at NCAAs, helping the team secure 16th. Individually, she placed 48th in the 200 free with a time of 1:47.82, logged 4:43.64 in the 500 free for 40th, and finished 30th in the 1650 free with a time of 16:11.93.

Outside of her own swimming career, Preble gained coaching experience with two club programs—Opelika Swim Team in Alabama and Clovis Swim Club in California—where she worked with senior-level age group swimmers.

Most recently, Preble served as an assistant coach at Indiana University Indianapolis (IUPUI) during the 2024-25 season. Under her leadership, Emmaleigh Zietlow broke the Horizon League Championship Record in the women’s 500 freestyle, won the conference title in the 200 free, and claimed a meet record at the House of Champions Invite. On the men’s side, Nathan Rariden set a league record in the 200 free, broke the program mark in the 500 free, and also captured a conference title in the 200 free.

Preble joins a staff that includes Associate Head Swimming Coaches Vlad Polyakov and Arilson Silva, Head Diving Coach John Fox, Assistant Coaches Abbie Quallen and Mike Simpson, and Assistant Diving Coach Drew Sheldon.