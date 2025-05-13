Kim Williams Joins USA Swimming National Team As A Senior Manager and Coach

After one season as an assistant coach at her alma mater Stanford University, Kim Williams is joining the USA Swimming National Team as a Senior Manager & Coach. The move, announced on USA Swimming’s Instagram account on Tuesday, keeps her working with Greg Meehan, who the organization recently appointed its National Team Director after 13 years at the helm of Stanford women’s swimming and diving.

“Having known Kim for the last ten years, it’s easy to see she is a rising star in the coaching profession,” wrote Meehan in USA Swimming’s announcement. “Her creative intellect, ability to connect with people, and enthusiasm for USA Swimming make her the perfect person for this role. I’m looking forward to the energy and excitement Kim will bring to the National Team Division.”

This is the third hire for the National Team that USA Swimming has made from the NCAA coaching ranks this spring, and fourth overall coach hired. After hiring Meehan, the organization brought Wisconsin head coach Yuri Suguiyama on board as National Team Senior Director and Coach. It also hired long-time Fort Collins Area Swim Team assistant coach Mike Novell on as a senior advisor within its team services department. While Williams does not have the same years of experience the other three hires this sprint bring, she has worked with Olympians and high-caliber college athletes during her time as an assistant coach at Stanford and Cal.

Her hire maintains USA Swimming’s trend of redirecting the National Team staff from administrators towards a coaching-focused mentality. Meehan’s words on Williams highlight the importance of connection in this National Team role as USA Swimming unifies its direction leading into a selection meet for its next two major international championships (2025 World Championships and 2026 Pan Pacific Championships) and the home Olympic Games on the horizon in 2028.

Notably, Meehan, Suguiyama, and Williams have all served as an assistant coach for Cal at some point in their careers. Obviously, Williams was on staff most recently, she spent the 2023-24 season on deck with the Golden Bears, helping the women to a sixth Pac-12 title. Before working in Berkeley, she got her NCAA coaching career started as a volunteer assistant coach at Northwestern, working with current Stanford associate head coach Katie Robinson.

Williams won three consecutive NCAA and Pac-12 titles as a swimmer at Stanford and served as team captain her senior year. She was a member of two NCAA title-winning 400 medley relay teams and one 200 medley relay.

While Williams move out of the NCAA does not spin the league’s coaching carousel the way a head coach vacancy would, it does give Stanford a lot of work to do this offseason. Now, the team needs to fill two coaching vacancies, including its head coach. Williams’ departure means the only coaches currently on staff for the Cardinal women are associate head coach Robinson and head diving coach Patrick Jeffrey.