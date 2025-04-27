Mike Novell Leaves Fort Collins Area Swim Team After 11 Years For Role With USA Swimming

Mike Novell, longtime assistant coach at the Fort Collins Area Swim Team (FAST), is stepping away to begin a new position with USA Swimming.

Over the past 11 years, Novell has been a key figure in the development of more than 100 swimmers, helping guide them from local meets to collegiate programs through his work with FAST.

“The families in Fort Collins are incredible—it truly feels like a whole community working together toward shared goals,” Novell told The Coloradoan. “This club holds a special place in my heart.”

Novell is set to join USA Swimming as a senior advisor within its Team Services department, where he’ll support club development across the western region of the United States.

“This role gives me the chance to mentor coaches the way others at USA Swimming have mentored us,” Novell said. “I know I can make a real difference.”

He added, “My goal is to help other clubs grow and succeed, just like we’ve done at FAST.”

Novell will stay connected to FAST through his wife, MacKenzie, the longest-tenured coach at the club. A former CSU swimmer and assistant coach, she will continue as the Under-8 age group coach, as the couple has four young children under 8.

Novell joined FAST in October 2013 as Head Age Group Coach. During his time in the role, FAST swimmers reached new heights, claiming titles at the state, sectional, and junior national levels. Athletes under his guidance set National Age Group (NAG) records, numerous Colorado Swimming state records, and even a Pan Pacific record. His leadership helped FAST earn Silver Medal Club recognition for the first time—and eventually Gold Medal status—from USA Swimming.

Over the years, Novell has coached numerous swimmers who went on to excel at the collegiate level, including Coleen Gillilan and Bayley Stewart (Notre Dame), Lucy Bell and Zoe Bartel (Stanford), Danny and CJ Kovac (Missouri), Bailey Nero (Auburn), and Jake Eccleston (Louisville).

Most recently, Bell captured the 2025 NCAA title in the women’s 200 breaststroke, while Eccleston broke through during his freshman season at Louisville with a NAG record in the 17–18 boys’ 200 breast.

Prior to his time at FAST, Novell served as head coach of Castle Rock Swimming (ROCK) for six and a half years. The program saw major growth, producing its first Junior National qualifiers in over a decade and consistently sending larger teams to sectionals each season. Many swimmers he coached at ROCK went on to compete at the collegiate level across all NCAA divisions.

Earlier in his coaching career, Novell worked with Sun Devil Aquatics (SDA) in Tempe, Arizona, and served as a graduate assistant at Arizona State University.

At SDA, he coached multiple state champions, Junior National qualifiers, and an Olympic Trials qualifier. His athletes contributed to two NAG relay records and helped secure two Junior National women’s team titles. At ASU, he had the opportunity to work with numerous NCAA qualifiers.

Novell began coaching in high school, getting his start at the Glendale/Peoria YMCA in 1998 before moving to the Tempe YMCA in 2000. There, he helped the team transition into USA Swimming competition and coached its first state champion and Western Zone qualifiers.