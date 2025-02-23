Louisville’s Jake Eccelston Breaks The 17-18 NAG in the 200 Breaststroke—1:51.03

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.35 – Leon Marchand , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.12

Top 8:

Jake Eccleston, a freshman at Louisville, took 4th at ACCs in 1:51.03. That time marks a new 17-18 National Age Group, breaking Josh Matheny‘s standard of 1:51.38 which he set in 2020. Matheny is a 2024 US Olympian in this event, and finished 7th in the Olympic final. Prior to today, Eccleston owned a best time of 1:52.95, which he swam in order to win Winter Juniors back in December of 2023. Eccleston is no stranger to records, as he owns the Colorado High School 4A Record in the 100 breast (53.67), which he set in his senior year of high school.

He also owns several Colorado 15-18 LSC records, namely in the 100 breast (52.74), 200 breast (1:52.95), and 400 IM (3:47.12) short course and 200 breast (2:13.50) long course.

This swim however, marks Eccleston’s first National Age Group Record. He lowered his previous best this morning with a time of 1:51.84 in prelims to earn the top seed heading into finals, which moved him up to #6 all-time in the age group.

Splits Comparison:

Distance Josh Matheny – 2020 MA Winter 18 & Under Champs (Previous NAG) Jake Eccleston – 2025 ACC Championships (New NAG) Jake Eccleston – 2025 ACC Championships (Prelims) Jake Eccleston – 2023 Winter Juniors (Previous PB) 50 25.27 24.98 25.20 25.73 100 53.68 (28.41) 53.19 (28.21) 53.77 (28.57) 54.18 (28.45) 150 1:22.10 (28.42) 1:22.02 (28.83) 1:22.80 (29.03) 1:23.24 (29.06) 200 1:51.38 (29.28) 1:51.03 (29.01) 1:51.84 (29.04) 1:52.95 (29.71)

Eccleston was out nearly a half a second faster than Matheny, and also had a stronger closing 50. In his record breaking swim, he broke the 25 barrier on his opening 50 and nearly broke the 29 barrier on his final one. This quick opening and closing speed is what helped him break the NAG, as Matheny’s third 50 of 28.42 was nearly half a second quicker than Eccleston’s 28.83.

In comparison to his previous best time and prelims swim, Eccleston was faster on every single 50.

Today’s performance is simply a continuation of Eccleston’s impressive showing at this meet: on Friday, he clocked a personal best of 51.49 in the 100 breast to win the B-final, which puts him at #5 spot all-time in the 17-18 age group.