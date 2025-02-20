2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 3 of the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships will soon be underway, and it should be another exciting day of racing.

Fresh off of her win in the 500 free last night, UVA freshman Katie Grimes is back as the #1 seed in the 400 IM this morning; Grimes pulled out of the 200 free to presumably focus on the IM, as did teammate Leah Hayes, who is the #3 seed. The pair will be battling with Stanford’s Caroline Bricker to hold onto their top spots.

All eyes will be on Torri Huske and Claire Curzan in the 100 fly as the former teammates fight to secure a spot in the middle lane tonight. Since Gretchen Walsh withdrew from the event, Huske and Curzan are now the only competitors in the field entered with times under 50 seconds, giving them a decent lead over the competition.

In the men’s 400 IM, Jack Hoagland currently holds the top spot by nearly a second and will be looking to maintain that position heading into finals tonight.

The men’s 100 fly is shaping up to be an interesting race, with UVA freshman Spencer Nicholas as the top seed just ahead of Cal 5th year Dare Rose and Stanford senior Andrei Minakov.

Women 400 IM Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, 2018

ACC Record: 3:55.97 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 3:59.33 – Ella Nelson (UVA), 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.74

Top 8

Katie Grimes (UVA) – 4:02.57 Leah Hayes (UVA) – 4:04.62 Caroline Bricker (STAN) – 4:05.55 Lucy Bell (STAN) – 4:08.70 Emily Thompson (STAN) – 4:09.05 Aislin Farris (UNC) – 4:09.27 Kathryn Hazle (CAL) – 4:09.76 Ella Bathurst (UVA) – 4:09.93

Men 400 IM Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, 2023

ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (GT), 2009

ACC Meet Record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (VT), 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.93

Top 8

Thomas Bried (LOU) – 3:39.28 Gregg Enoch (LOU) – 3:41.10 Benjamin Delmar (UNC) – 3:41.51 Massimiliano Matteazzi (PITT) – 3:41.56 Kyle Ponsler (NCS) – 3:41.85 Josh Zuchowski (STAN) – 3:42.22 Jackson Millard (LOU) – 3:42.31 Louis Dramm (UNC) – 3:43.07

Women 100 Fly Prelims

NCAA Record: 47.35 – Gretchen Walsh, 2024

ACC Record: 47.42 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 48.25 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 50.52

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.88

Top 8

Men 100 Fly Prelims

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018

ACC Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 44.48

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.37

Top 8

Women 200 Free Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, 2015

ACC Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2025

ACC Meet Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2025

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.80

Top 8

Men 200 Free Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:28.81 – Luke Hobson, 2024

ACC Record: 1:30.38 – Chris Giuliano (ND), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 1:32.43 – Luke Miller (ST), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.93

Top 8