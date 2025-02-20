2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Full Event Schedule (pre-scratch timeline)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
Day 3 of the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships will soon be underway, and it should be another exciting day of racing.
Fresh off of her win in the 500 free last night, UVA freshman Katie Grimes is back as the #1 seed in the 400 IM this morning; Grimes pulled out of the 200 free to presumably focus on the IM, as did teammate Leah Hayes, who is the #3 seed. The pair will be battling with Stanford’s Caroline Bricker to hold onto their top spots.
All eyes will be on Torri Huske and Claire Curzan in the 100 fly as the former teammates fight to secure a spot in the middle lane tonight. Since Gretchen Walsh withdrew from the event, Huske and Curzan are now the only competitors in the field entered with times under 50 seconds, giving them a decent lead over the competition.
In the men’s 400 IM, Jack Hoagland currently holds the top spot by nearly a second and will be looking to maintain that position heading into finals tonight.
The men’s 100 fly is shaping up to be an interesting race, with UVA freshman Spencer Nicholas as the top seed just ahead of Cal 5th year Dare Rose and Stanford senior Andrei Minakov.
Women 400 IM Prelims
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, 2018
- ACC Record: 3:55.97 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 3:59.33 – Ella Nelson (UVA), 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 4:03.62
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.74
Top 8
- Katie Grimes (UVA) – 4:02.57
- Leah Hayes (UVA) – 4:04.62
- Caroline Bricker (STAN) – 4:05.55
- Lucy Bell (STAN) – 4:08.70
- Emily Thompson (STAN) – 4:09.05
- Aislin Farris (UNC) – 4:09.27
- Kathryn Hazle (CAL) – 4:09.76
- Ella Bathurst (UVA) – 4:09.93
Men 400 IM Prelims
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, 2023
- ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (GT), 2009
- ACC Meet Record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (VT), 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 3:38.37
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.93
Top 8
- Thomas Bried (LOU) – 3:39.28
- Gregg Enoch (LOU) – 3:41.10
- Benjamin Delmar (UNC) – 3:41.51
- Massimiliano Matteazzi (PITT) – 3:41.56
- Kyle Ponsler (NCS) – 3:41.85
- Josh Zuchowski (STAN) – 3:42.22
- Jackson Millard (LOU) – 3:42.31
- Louis Dramm (UNC) – 3:43.07
Women 100 Fly Prelims
- NCAA Record: 47.35 – Gretchen Walsh, 2024
- ACC Record: 47.42 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 48.25 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 50.52
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.88
Top 8
Men 100 Fly Prelims
- NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018
- ACC Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 2023
- ACC Meet Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 44.48
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.37
Top 8
Women 200 Free Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, 2015
- ACC Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2025
- ACC Meet Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2025
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:42.60
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.80
Top 8
Men 200 Free Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:28.81 – Luke Hobson, 2024
- ACC Record: 1:30.38 – Chris Giuliano (ND), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 1:32.43 – Luke Miller (ST), 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:31.21
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.93
Top 8
50.35 for Alex in the 100 fly
Oh no. It’s happening again lol. The warm up pool.
Oh crap, the ACC network is doing 2 livestreams again
It looks like Alex Walsh is doing the 100 fly? that should be a fun watch!
That assumes that we won’t be stuck watching the warm up pool again