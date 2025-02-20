Josh Liendo Breaks Own SEC Championship Meet Record With 43.70 100 Butterfly

2025 SEC Championships

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel , Florida (2018)

, Florida (2018) SEC Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel , Florida (2018)

, Florida (2018) SEC Championship Record: 43.89 – Josh Liendo , Florida (2024)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Josh Liendo broke his own SEC Championship Record during prelims of the 100 butterfly on Thursday, swimming to a 43.70. That broke his previous mark of a 43.89 that he swam a year ago at the meet also in prelims. He went on to swim a 43.98 in finals a year ago.

Split Comparison

2025 SEC Prelims 2024 SEC Prelims 25 9.16 9.37 50 11.67 11.36 75 11.47 11.48 100 11.4 11.68 43.7 43.89

Liendo split the race much differently this year, descending each 25. Last year, he ascended each 25. Could his descend potentially mean he has more in the tank for tonight? He is the top seed tonight by 0.83 seconds.

In addition to winning the SEC title last year, he went on to win the NCAA title in a 43.07 after swimming a 43.30 in prelims. Liendo’s time from finals made him the #2 performer all-time. The NCAA record stands at a 42.80 from Caeleb Dressel back in 2018.