2025 SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 SEC Championships

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

The fourth day of the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships kicks off this morning with the second preliminary session from Athens, with the 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free on tap for Thursday.

One key absence this morning will be Florida sophomore Bella Sims, who threw down a 1:39.55 split on Tuesday night in the women’s 800 free relay but has opted out of the 200 free (and all of her other events she was entered in for the day).

The Florida women won all three of these events last year, with Emma Weyant (400 IM) and Olivia Peoples (100 fly) returning to defend their titles, while Isabel Ivey‘s graduation opens the door in the 200 free.

On the men’s side, Florida’s Josh Liendo comes in as the two-time defending champion in the 100 fly, while Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson will defend his title in the 400 IM.

The 200 free won’t have last year’s winner, Macguire McDuff, in the field, but will feature Texas’ Luke Hobson, the reigning NCAA champion and U.S. Open Record holder.

Hobson will face a stacked field, however, with Jordan Crooks, fresh off a pair of sub-18 50 free swims earlier in the meet, entered in the 200 free, as is Georgia’s Tomas Koski, who split 1:29 on the 800 free relay on Tuesday.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2019)

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35 – Elizabeth Beisel, Florida (2012)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Defending champion Emma Weyant dominated the sixth and final heat of the women’s 400 IM, using a strong back half to touch in a time of 4:03.34, more than a second clear of the field.

Weyant, a senior at Florida, came into the meet ranking 4th in the NCAA with her season-best of 4:01.01 from the UGA Fall Invitational.

Tennessee freshman Ella Jansen established a personal best time of 4:04.45 to claim the #2 seed for the final, winning the penultimate heat and lowering her previous PB of 4:06.06 from a dual with Alabama last month.

Florida fifth-year Mabel Zavaros (4:06.30) and Texas sophomore Campbell Stoll (4:06.67) advanced 3rd and 4th overall, while Texas’ Julie Brousseau and Tennessee’s Emily Brown tied for 5th in 4:07.66, both setting massive personal best times.

Brousseau took two seconds off her lifetime best, while Brown slashed more than five seconds off her old PB of 4:13.07.

Florida first-year Sofia Plaza also set a PB of 4:08.14 to qualify in 7th, and the ‘A’ final cut-off of 4:09.48 was nearly five seconds faster than it was last year (4:14.44).

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 3:33.42 – Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76 – Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn (2018)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 47.35 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 48.51 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 48.99 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 43.89 – Josh Liendo , Florida (2024)

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 44.51

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

SEC Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)
2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:42.60

, Florida (2024) 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81 – Luke Hobson, Texas (2024)

, Texas (2024) SEC Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING – PRELIMS

SEC Record: 479.10 – Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU (2018)

‘A’ Final Qualifiers: