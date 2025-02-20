2025 SEC Championship: Day 4 Prelim Scratches – Fuller & Sims Empty their Morning of Swims

2025 SEC Championships

The top seed in the 400 IM, Florida’s Bella Sims, has not only scratched out of the event but out of the whole morning. Panic alarms should not be going off for fans of the Gators as Sims, who is limited to swim at max three individual races appeared on the psych sheet ten times. In addition to her top billing in the 400 IM, Sims was the 25th seed in the 100 fly and the 3rd seed in the 200 free.

While Sims had three individual scratches, Tennessee dropped three top 24 swimmers from the 100 fly as #6 seed Josephine Fuller has pulled out of the event, as have Brooklyn Douthwright (#15) and Emily Brown (#24).

If swimmers are looking to make a move today and get into a final, the women’s 200 free would be a great spot as seven of the top 24 seeded swimmers have opted out of the event, including the aforementioned Sims and Fuller, both of whom were top 8 seeds. Fuller, who swam the 200 IM on day 3, still has at least one event to scratch as she appears on the psych sheet in the 100/200 back and 100 free.

On the men’s side, Jordan Crooks, after an electric night last night, has pulled out of the 100 fly, where he was the 2nd seed. However, fans of the Cayman Islands sprinter can still watch him swim as he looks to defend his top seed in the 200 free. The 100 fly also saw Hubert Kos (#3 seed) withdraw, setting up a showdown tonight between Luca Urlando and Josh Liendo. Urlando, in order to best prepare for said race, dropped the 200 free, where he was the 7th seed.

All Top-24 Scratches