Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Men & Women Grab Team Leads On Day 1 of SCIAC Championships

2025 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships

Dates: Thursday, February 19–Sunday, February 22

Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Pomona-Pitzer women (1x); Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Courtesy: The SCIAC

Women’s Recap

Women’s 3-meter diving champion Izzy Doud and another pair of divers staked Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges to an early lead after Day One of the 2025 SCIAC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship.

Day One Results

The Athenas totaled 147 points atop the standings on Day One, followed by Caltech in second with 106, Chapman University at 103 and Pomona-Pitzer in fourth on 102 points. California Lutheran University ranked fifth with 97 points while Occidental College was sixth (83), Whittier College seventh (53), University of Redlands (48) and University of La Verne (36).

Doud overcame a failed dive to still take back the title after winning in 2023 before studying abroad last spring while the 200 Medley Relay team of Annika Sharma, Milan Manfredi, Mackenzie Mayfield and Madeleine Kan claimed a title by just .15 in 1:42.21. Doud’s 430.85 edged out 2024 champion Jana Woo from Caltech by a mere 2.0 points, while another Beaver in Ava Balanon made the podium in third place. Doud bounced back from the failed dive to reclaim the lead on the very next dive with a high score of 51.60 coming on a forward 2 ½ somersault, 2 ½ twist. Woo was the only other competitor to record an individual dive score over 50.0 which came with the title still in sight on the penultimate attempt, a back 1 ½ somersault 1 ½ twist. Pomona-Pitzer and Chapman University took second and third in the 200 Medley Relay while Charlotte Dixon, Karolina Dzieciol, Nina Aballea and Valerie Mello defended their 800 Free Relay title by almost nine seconds. CMS took second in the 800 Free Relay and Occidental held on for third after a strong opening split from Sarah Radle that had the Tigers in the lead after the first 100 yards.

Thursday’s slate includes the 500 Free, 200 IM and 50 Free in the morning preliminaries, followed by the women’s 1-meter competition and the 200 Free Relay to close out the evening finals.

Men’s Recap

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges capitalized on a bevy of high-scoring divers and a meet record-setting 200 Medley Relay to lead after Day One of the 2025 SCIAC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship.

Day One Results

The quartet of Jeremy Tan, Evan Deedy, Dylan Krueger and Theodore Johnson clocked a 1:28.38 to better the 2022 mark previously set by the Stags. Earlier in the day, Cyrus Gaylord placed third on the 1-meter board to key a stretch of six consecutive Stags to place through eighth. CMS also claimed the 800 Free Relay by just .23 to accumulate 183 points, which puts the Stags 76 clear of Pomona-Pitzer Colleges in second. Chapman University sits just two points behind the Sagehens, followed by Caltech on 85 points, Occidental College in fifth with 79, California Lutheran University (73), the University of Redlands (58), Whittier College (46) and the University of La Verne (38).

Tan led off the relay with a blazing 22.47 backstroke leg that put CMS in position to win wire-to-wire, although the Sagehens’ Casey Jacobs made up more than half the deficit from when the sophomore dove in on the final leg. Sean Su closed out the night after taking over from Kenny Eckel, Spencer Merodio and Alex Davies, fending off a strong late challenge from 2024 Newcomer of the Year Kyle Huang from Pomona-Pitzer, with Chapman taking third after a pool-best 1:39.59 leadoff split from Trent Calloway. Reigning Diver of the Year Jake Randazzo claimed the 1m title with a score of 487.35 after notably changing the final dive on the board to seal the win with a third score of 50+ and 113.60 over the final two dives combined. The junior hit a high score of 60.90 on a back 1 ½ somersault, 2 ½ twist. Pomona-Pitzer rookie Tommy Matheis finished a close second on 481.10 points, with a high score of 58.5 coming on a forward 2 ½ somersault pike.

Thursday’s slate includes the 500 Free, 200 IM and 50 Free in the morning preliminaries, followed by the women’s 1-meter competition and the 200 Free Relay to close out the evening finals.

Women’s Team Standings

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps – 147 California Institute of Technology – 106 Chapman University – 103 Pomona-Pitzer – 102 Cal Lutheran University – 97 Occidental College – 83 Whittier College – 53 University of Redlands – 48 University of La Verne – 36

Men’s Team Standings (Through Event 6)