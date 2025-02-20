Grand Valley State Jumps Out To Team Leads On Day 1 of GLIAC Championships

2025 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State women (2x); Grand Valley State men (10x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (men), Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State (men), Wayne State

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Courtesy: GVSU Athletics

HOLLAND, Mich. – The GVSU swim and dive team had an impressive first day at the Holland Aquatic Center. They dominated the first section of events. The women scored 327 and are currently in first place and the men are in first place with a score of 209.5.

Harmon, Alvarez, Wager, and Proietti touched the wall at 1:41.71 to break the school record and be the GLIAC Champion for the 200 medley relay. Katie O’Connell placed fifth in the women’s 1000 free for the Lakers.

Sara Alvarez with the win in the 200 IM with a time of 2:01.91and another school record. She previously beat her record time from this morning. Vittoria Proietti took second with a time of 1:47.36. Lucy Hedley grabbed first in the 50 free with a time of 22.86 and another school record. She previously beat her time from this morning.

Harmon, Wager, Nixon, and Hedley grabbed first place and the GLIAC Championship in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.20.

Women’s 1 mtr. Dive first place was snagged by Maddie Kooistra with a score of 446.00. She is now a 4 time GLIAC Champ. Olivia Kutsche took second with a score of 422.20.

On the men’s side, the men grabbed third place for their first event of the night Dies, Goh, Nunez Del Prado, and Scotto DiVetta. The members touched the wall at 1:26.70.

Raul Briceno snagged the win and became a GLIAC Champion in the men’s 1000 free with a time of 9:08.40. Esteban Nunez Del Prado grabbed the GLIAC Champion spot for the 200 IM with a time of 1:46.20.

Evan Scotto DiVetta tied for third with a swimmer from NMU in the 50 free with a time of 19.88. Matt Bosch took fifth with a time of 19.91 and Dies touched the wall at 20.06 for seventh.

Nunez Del Prado, Scotto DiVetta, Dies, and Bosch got third place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:18.80.

Upcoming event for the Lakers is day two of the GLIAC Championship and prelims will start at 10 a.m. Click here to follow all the action for the next couple of days.