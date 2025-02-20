Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew, Grant House Among Those Headed To Veracruz Meet

by Retta Race 3

February 20th, 2025 News, Previews & Recaps

2025 COPA INTERNACIONAL

  • Friday, February 21st – Sunday, February 23rd
  • Veracruz, Mexico
  • LCM (50m)

The Copa Internacional is set to kick off tomorrow from Veracruz, Mexico and the lineup of athletes announced as competing continues to grow.

25-year-old Olympian Michael Andrew of the United States has been revealed as one of the Americans, joined by Jack Dahlgren as well as former Arizona State University standouts Grant House and Jack Dolan

Chase Kalisz is also listed among the American athletes, with the 30-year-old two-time Olympic medalist having last raced in November at the TXLA UT Invite.

Canada will be well-represented with Olympians Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak and Sydney Pickrem expected to be among the mix of competitors.

Several of these swimmers have competed at the Jalisco International Meet and the international Copa Queretaro which were held around this time timeframe in past years.

Additional swimmers announced among the entrants include:

Santiago Blanco (MEX)
Leonardo De Deus (BRA)
Fernanda Elizondo (MEX)
Jorge Iga (MEX)
Andres Puente (MEX)
Sofia Revilak (MEX)

