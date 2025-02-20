2025 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2025 Women’s Ivy League Championships

As conference season kicks into full gear nationwide, the Ivy League women will begin their first individual session this morning in Princeton, New Jersey.

After a successful relay session taking the 800 and scoring runner up in the 200 medley, two-time defending champions Princeton will be looking to keep that momentum rolling. They look poised to do so on the top end, boasting the top two seeds in the 200 IM (Eleanor Sun and Dakota Tucker) as well as the 50 free (Sabrina Johnston and Ella Noble).

Defending runner-up Harvard, however, started off the meet on a more sour note. Though they won the 200 medley relay, the Crimson suffered a disqualification in the 800 freestyle relay alongside Columbia. Harvard and Columbia now sit in last place and need to play catch-up today. Luckily for Harvard, they possess the top 500 seed in Alexandra Bastone and two swimmers in the top eight of the other two events.

With Harvard behind, several other teams will be looking to jump into the second place power vacuum. Keep an eye out for the University of Pennsylvania getting off to an early start on this. Quaker juniors Anna Moehn and Sydney Bergstrom are seeded #2 and #4 in the 500. While Yale doesn’t have as many top end swimming seeds, they’ll also be a top contender thanks to their diving prowess.

Women’s 500 free

Ivy League Record: 4:33.24 — Lia Thomas (Penn), 2022

Meet Record: 4:36.37 — Ellie Marquandt (Princeton), 2020

2024 Champion: Anna Kalandadze (Penn) — 4:37.21

Women’s 200 IM

Ivy League Record: 1:54.72 — Katie Meili (Columbia), 2013

Meet Record: 1:55.09 — Katie Meili (Columbia), 2013

2024 Champion: Dakota Tucker (Princeton) — 1:56.77

Women’s 50 Free