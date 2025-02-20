Virginia High School States Postponed, Moved To Single-Session For Weather

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced that they’re postponing winter state championships through Saturday due to winter storm warnings.

Virginia’s swimming & diving high school championships were originally scheduled for Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22 across the state in a prelim/final format. However, the state is currently experiencing heavy snowfall. Forecasts say the eastern part of the state could receive as much as 12 inches of snowfall in the upcoming days.

The VHSL website lists the new dates and locations for the state meets (also listed below). Sessions are now timed finals. A VHSL swim coach confirmed to SwimSwam that Class 4 is set to swim in the morning, while Class 3 will swim in the afternoon.

CLASS 1&2 SWIMMING | Feb. 24 morning (SWIMRVA)

CLASS 1&2 DIVING | Feb. 24 afternoon (St. Catherine’s Aquatics Facility)

CLASS 3&4 SWIMMING | Feb. 23 (Christiansburg Aquatic Center)

CLASS 3&4 DIVING | Feb. 23 (Christiansburg Aquatic Center)

CLASS 5 SWIMMING | Feb. 23 afternoon (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)

CLASS 5 DIVING | Feb. 23 afternoon (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)

CLASS 6 SWIMMING | Feb. 23 morning (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)

CLASS 6 DIVING | Feb. 24 morning (Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center)

Gymnastics and wrestling were among the other sports that had state championships postponed by weather. Virginia private schools, under VISAA, already had their state swimming and diving championships last weekend at the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center.