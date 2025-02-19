2025 SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 SEC Championships

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Good morning swim fans! After an electric first night of swimming finals at the 2025 SEC Championships, this morning will be our first look at the athletes in their individual events at this championship.

The Texas women won their first race at their SEC debut, setting a meet record in the 200 medley relay. They’ll look to win their first individual event today and could check that box off in the very first event, as redshirt freshman and SEC record holder Jillian Cox will dive in for the 500 freestyle. She’s already faster than what Sims went to win the 500 freestyle at last year’s NCAAs. Sims’ season-best is too, but she’s opted for the 200 IM today. Without her in the mix in the 500 free, watch for swimmers like Emma Weyant and Rachel Stege–along with the rest of Georgia’s mid-distance freestyle crew–to challenge Cox.

After helping set an American record in the 800 freestyle relay on the opening night of swimming, Rex Maurer, Luke Hobson, and Coby Carrozza will go to work in the 500 freestyle along with teammate David Johnston. Maurer owns the American and SEC record in this event with his 4:04.45 from midseason, which was a huge drop for him. This event will surely be filled with Longhorns, but some more familiar faces aim to return to the ‘A’ final, including defending champion Jake Magahey. Keep an eye on his teammate, Tomas Koski, who turned in the fastest 200 freestyle relay split last night with a 1:29.64.

Amid the record-setting relay swims, in many ways it was Florida’s Julian Smith who turned in the best performance last night. First, Smith swam the fastest 50 breaststroke split in history, 22.15. Then, about 30 minutes later, he split 1:29 on the Gators’ 800 freestyle relay. After being entered in the 200 IM/50 free, he’s gone for the IM. He sits #3 on the psych sheet this season after a lifetime best 1:41.04 at midseason. Like his teammates in the 500 freestyle, he’ll have a handful of Longhorns to contend with along with Luca Urlando.

Speaking of historic relay splits from last night, Jordan Crooks turned in a 17.4 split, the third-fastest performance in history. He’s been on fire in short-course (yards and meters) all season, and leads the way in the 50 freestyle. Between him (18.12) and Gui Caribe (18.76), the Vols own the top two times on the psych sheet. Josh Liendo, Chris Guiliano, and Jere Hribar are the other two swimmers entered sub-19 seconds, with Liendo, the defending NCAA champion in this event, checking in at 18.80. After joining the Longhorns at midseason, Guiliano is entered in 18.89 and Hribar sits at 18.92.

Tennessee owns the top time on the psych sheet in the women’s 50 freestyle as well, courtesy of sprint star Camille Spink. The sophomore has looked strong all season, and will look to continue that trend in defense of her 50 freestyle title from last season. She’s seeded 21.33, and Emma Sticklen, who had the next best seed time at 21.64, has scratched in favor of the 200 IM. There are still five women, including Spink, entered with sub-22 times; two from Texas (Grace Cooper, Ava Longi), two from Tennessee (Spink, Jillian Crooks), and one from Alabama (Cadence Vincent).

Women’s 500 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

SEC Record: 4:30.68 — Jillian Cox , Texas (2024)

, Texas (2024) SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10 — Brittany Maclean, Georgia (2016)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

Olympian Erin Gemmell took control of the first circle seeded heat, shaving seven-hundredths from the lifetime best she swam earlier this season and touching in 4:38.21. It took until this heat to get the first sub-4:40s of the day but then the floodgates were open, as the top five swimmers in the heat, Gemmell, Kate McCarville (4:39.02), Breckin Gormley (4:39.09), Emma Jansen (4:39.12), and Kate Hurst (4:39.21) all got under the barrier in their four-way race for 2nd in the heat. With so many women in the conference carrying season-bests sub-4:40 into SECs, this finish order will be quite impactful as to who ends up in which final later today.

LSU’s Grace Palmer had a big swim in the first heat of the women’s 500 freestyle, pulling away from the field to win in a lifetime best 4:44.24. Her previous standard stood at 4:52.06 from the UGA Fall Invitational, making this a 7.82-second drop for her as she sailed under the NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Her time held up as the fastest of the morning until heat three, won by Tennessee’s Lauren Wetherell in 4:43.86. The swim is a season-best for Wetherell and just off the lifetime best 4:43.45 she swam at the 2023 SEC Championships.

Men’s 500 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

SEC Record: 4:04.45 — Rex Maurer, Texas (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

Women’s 200 IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

Men’s 200 IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 20.98 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 17.93 — Jordan Crooks , Tennessee (2023)

, Tennessee (2023) 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72

