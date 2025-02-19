2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

All eyes in the swimming world turn to Greensboro this morning for what could be one of the most competitive conference meets ever. There is no shortage of star power in this first individual session.

In the first event, the 500 freestyle, we’ll see Katie Grimes in her first ever college championship meet. Among others, she’ll contend with Stanford’s Aurora Roghair, who’s been on a tear this season,and teammate Aimee Canny for the middle lane tonight. On the men’s side, one of Cal’s second semester additions Lucas Henveaux holds the top spot.

With Alex Walsh out of the 200 IM, Torri Huske will be the top seed and look to hold that spot for tonight. Meanwhile, Huske dropped the 50 freestyle, and all eyes will be on Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan.

The men’s 200 IM field is a relatively open one, led by NC State’s Daniel Diel coming in. The 50 freestyle should be an interesting one, as Cal’s Jack Alexy and Bjorn Seeliger will vie for the top spot alongside their new teammate Brooks Curry.

Women’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:26.07 — Katie Ledecky, 2017

ACC Record: 4:28.90 — Leah Smith (UVA), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74 — Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.19

Men’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, 2024

ACC Record: 4:09.13 — Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 4:10.00 — Matt McLean (UVA), 2009

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, 2023

ACC Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass (UVA), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 1:50.15 — Kate Douglass (UVA), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:57.03

Men’s 200 IM

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, 2023

ACC Record: 1:39.45 — Andreas Vazaios (NC State), 2019

ACC Meet Record: 1:40.31 — Aresnio Bustos (NC State), 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.05

Women’s 50 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, 2024

ACC Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 20.57 — Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 22.11

Men’s 50 Freestyle