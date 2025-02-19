2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State
- Full Event Schedule (pre-scratch timeline)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Recap
All eyes in the swimming world turn to Greensboro this morning for what could be one of the most competitive conference meets ever. There is no shortage of star power in this first individual session.
In the first event, the 500 freestyle, we’ll see Katie Grimes in her first ever college championship meet. Among others, she’ll contend with Stanford’s Aurora Roghair, who’s been on a tear this season,and teammate Aimee Canny for the middle lane tonight. On the men’s side, one of Cal’s second semester additions Lucas Henveaux holds the top spot.
With Alex Walsh out of the 200 IM, Torri Huske will be the top seed and look to hold that spot for tonight. Meanwhile, Huske dropped the 50 freestyle, and all eyes will be on Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan.
The men’s 200 IM field is a relatively open one, led by NC State’s Daniel Diel coming in. The 50 freestyle should be an interesting one, as Cal’s Jack Alexy and Bjorn Seeliger will vie for the top spot alongside their new teammate Brooks Curry.
Women’s 500 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 4:26.07 — Katie Ledecky, 2017
- ACC Record: 4:28.90 — Leah Smith (UVA), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74 — Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.19
Men’s 500 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, 2024
- ACC Record: 4:09.13 — Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 4:10.00 — Matt McLean (UVA), 2009
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90
Women’s 200 IM
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, 2023
- ACC Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass (UVA), 2023
- ACC Meet Record: 1:50.15 — Kate Douglass (UVA), 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:57.03
Men’s 200 IM
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, 2023
- ACC Record: 1:39.45 — Andreas Vazaios (NC State), 2019
- ACC Meet Record: 1:40.31 — Aresnio Bustos (NC State), 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.05
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, 2024
- ACC Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 20.57 — Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 22.11
Men’s 50 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel
- ACC Record: 18.49 — Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 18.57 — Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 19.13
well now i am just seeing people warm down in a pool,,,, on both streams offered
I feel like every year I forget that ACCs is decently slow in the morning especially in the longer races and compared to the SEC where it feels like most teams swim closer to their finals times. The addition of Cal and Stanford doesn’t really change that ethos either as they typically went pretty slow in the morning at Pac-12s.
I would expect the mornings to be a little faster this year at ACCs given that it will take faster times to make it back to finals given the addition of Stanford and Cal. Aside from the stars, swimmers won’t be able to sail into the finals. We shall see!
Anyone else having issues with MeetMobile?
I guess they’re swimming the men’s 500 and women’s 500 free simultaneously in both parts of the pool.
That’s right
Katie’s 500 record is 4:24.06 right not 4:26
Was gonna say the ACC record looked a little too close.