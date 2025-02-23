WATCH: Tennessee Men Break SEC Record in 400 Freestyle Relay and Other SEC Day 6 Finals Races

2025 SEC Championships

Women’s 1650 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky , Stanford (2014)

, Stanford (2014) SEC Record: 15:27.84 — Brittany MacLean , Georgia (2020)

, Georgia (2020) SEC Championship Record: 15:36.52 — Brittany MacLean , Florida (2016)

, Florida (2016) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

Top 8 Finishers:

Freshman Jillian Cox won the 1650 in dominant fashion, coming in 15 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. Cox swam a very consistent race, with her 3rd 50 being her slowest at 28.50. Most of her splits fell between 28.18 and 28.44, including her 2nd to last 50 which was 28.21. She still came home the fastest in the field, with a final 50 time of 27.07. This was also a four-second drop for Cox, who came into the met at 15:34.66 from November.

Abby McCulloh finished 2nd for Georgia, two seconds ahead of 3rd place finisher Kate Hurst. McCulloh won the event at last year’s NCAA Championships, swimming her personal best time of 15:37.74, which she was about eight seconds away form tonight.

6th place finisher Dune Coetzee came out of the prelims heats of the event, where she swam 16:02.60, a new season best time for her. Her best time in the event stands at 15:59.18 from November of 2023.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

Top 8 Finishers:

David Johnston had a monster swim in the finals, sitting in second through the first 1200 yards to 2nd place finisher Sandidge. His splits got slightly faster as the race went on, helping him overtake Sandidge, who fell of a little towards the end. He started at 53 lows, and dropped to mid/high 52s later in the race, before dropping to 51 on the 16th 100 and 24.65 on his final 50. This time marked a six second drop for Johnston, who came in at 14:32.40 from March of 2022.

He also confirmed in his post race interview that he would be back at Texas for his final season next year. Johnston entered college in the fall of 2020 and received the COVID year extension for his first season. He then redshirted last season, giving him one more season which he will take next year.

Kentucky’s Levi Sandidge finished 2nd in the event at 14:30.61. This was a new best time for him, dropping from the 14:31.47 he went to win the 2023 SEC Championships in the event. He had a dissapointing season last year, finishing 3rd at SECs and finished 24th at SECs.

Rex Maurer brought home the bronze for Texas at 14:32.78. This was a two-second add from the 14:30.47 he went in November.

5th place swimmer Mason Mathias came from the prelims heats of the race, beating out 6th place Jackson Huckaby by seven one-hundredths of a second.

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 1:48.08 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 1:48.08 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

Top 8 Finishers:

Florida sophomore Bella Sims won her 2nd event of the meet and defended her SEC title in the women’s 200 backstroke. Sims was the only swimmer in the final to break the 1:50 barrier, coming in almost two seconds under at 1:48.28. This was four-one-hundredths faster than her previous best of 1:48.32 from December of 2022.

Josephine Fuller came in 2nd in the event, a second ahead of 3rd place at 1:50.14. Fuller has been under 1:50 before, coming in with a best time of 1:49.57 from last year’s NCAA Championships, where she finished 5th overall. This was a new season best for her, improving on the 1:51.88 she went vs Duke at the end of January.

Tennessee also picked up 3rd with Sophie Brison‘s 1:51.35. This was almost a full two-second drop from her previosu best of 1:53.20, which she set back in November.

Mabel Zavaros won the ‘B’ final for Florida at 1:52.24, which would have been 5th overall.

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:35.37 — Destin Lasco, Cal (2024)

SEC Record: 1:35.75 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:36.68 — Jonny Marshall, Florida (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

Top 8 Finishers:

Jonny Marshall defends his SEC Title from last year in the men’s 200 backstroke, setting his 2nd straight SEC Championship record in the backstroke events. His final time of 1:35.85 is almost a second under his own championship record and best time of 1:36.68 from last year’s championships. Marshall was out fast, splitting 46.58 on his first 100. This turned out to be a smart move on his part, as he was able to hold off Hubert Kos‘ closing speed to maintain the title.

Kos, the defending Olympic Champion in the 200 backstroke, finished 2nd overall at 1:36.10. He came back in 24.04, more than seven tenths faster than Marshall’s 24.79. but it was not enough to catch him. This was a few tenth add from his best time of 1:35.69 from last year’s PAC-12 Championships.

Texas also came in 3rd with Will Modglin‘s 1:38.76. This was not a best time for Modglin either, who went 1:37.84 at the Texas Invite in November.

Ruard Van Renen was the only other swimmer in the final under 1:40, coming in at 1:39.92.

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

Top 8 Finishers:

Camille Spink pulls off the triple crown in the sprint freestyle events. After winning the 50 on day 3, and the 100 yesterday, she came in tonight on a mission in the 200 freestyle, easily winning the event by more than a second. Her 46.25 was a new beset time by four tenths of a second, dropping form the 46.61 she went in November. She led the race wire-to-wire, splitting 21.89 on the first 50, the only swimmer in the field under 22.

Tennessee teammate Brooklyn Douthwright took home the silver, swimming 47.44 to touch three one-hundredths ahead of Erin Gemmell from Texas. This was a new best time for Spink by just over three tenths, dropping from her 47.75 from the NCAA Championships in March.

Gemmell won the bronze in 47.47. This was also a new best time by three tenths of a second, dropping from the 47.78 she went also at the NCAA Championships.

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 40.58 — Jordan Crooks , Tennessee (2025)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

Top 8 Finishers:

A tie! This has been one of the most anticipated races of the season, with Jordan Crooks and Josh Liendo both being contenders to break the 7-year-old record set by Caeleb Dressel as the only man to ever break the 40 second mark. Tonight was a preview into what we could expect to see at the NCAA championships next month, and while it was incredibly exciting, we are no closer to guessing this year’s champion.

Crooks and Liendo swam very different races, but they still came to the same result of 40.45. Liendo was out fast, splitting 18.98 on his first 50 in comparison to Crooks’ 19.25. He cold not hold onto this speed, and ended up splitting 21.47 over the final 50 which gave Crooks room to catch him with his 21.20.

Liendo Splits: 8.96/10.02/10.70/10.77

Crooks Splits: 8.99/10.26/10.46/10.74

Gui Caribe from Tennessee came in 3rd, four tenths back at 40.85 as the only other swimmer under 41.

A TIE FOR GOLD!!!! Jordan Crooks ties Florida’s Josh Liendo for gold in the 100 free, while Gui Caribe took the bronze! 📺 (SECN+) https://t.co/WYX6Pa9lT6 pic.twitter.com/g02WetLXYQ — Tennessee Swimming & Diving (@Vol_SwimDive) February 22, 2025

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 2:03.26 — Bethany Galat, Texas A&M (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 2:03.84 — Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut:

Mona McSharry came back from her semester off without missing a beat. After winning the 100 breast yesterday by just one one-hundredth, she came back again tonight to win the 200 breaststroke by more than five tenths of a second. This was a season best for the Irish Olympian, but was not a personal best. At this meet last year, she went 2:03.84 in the event

Avery Wiseman, from Alabama, threw a wrench in Tennessee’s party, finishing 2nd almost 3 tenths ahead of McKenzie Siroky. Wiseman was actually out in 3rd place, but she came back incredibly strong, not swimming a single 50 over 32 seconds, a feat even McSharry did not accomplish. This was not a best time for Wiseman either, who has a standing best of 2:05.46 from back in 2021. This is the fastest she has been since that swim.

Siroky did swim a personal best time, dropping a little over half-a-second from the 2:07.12 she went at the beginning of January.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.35 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

SEC Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

Top 8 Finishers:

Aleksas Savickas took the men’s 200 breaststroke for Florida, moving up from his runner-up finish in the event last year. This was also a new SEC and SEC Meet record, dropping from the 1:50.08 he went in 2023.

Yesterday, he finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke behind Julian Smith‘s NCAA record, but that was not the case tonight. He won the 200 race this eventing by a little more than half-a-second. This time would also be the 2nd fastest time in the country this season (not counting meets from this week).

Texas took 2nd and 3rd with Nate Germonprez coming in at 1:50.55 half-a-second ahead of Will Scholtz‘s 1:51.04. This was a huge best time for Germonprez, who came in at 1:52.25 from November. Scholtz also went a new personal best, improving from the 1:51.66 he swam also in November.

Women’s 400 Free Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia, 2024 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 3:08.00 — Florida, 2024 2024 SEC Championships

SEC Championship record: 3:08.00 — Florida, 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74

Full Results

Tennessee- 3:09.02 Texas- 3:09.26 Florida- 3:11.07 Alabama- 3:12.55 LSU- 3:13.30 UGA- 3:13.37 Auburn- 3:13.47 Missouri- 3:15.03 South Carolina- 3:15.07 Arkansas- 3:17.38 Kentucky- 3:17.91 Vanderbilt- 3:21.17 Texas A&M- DQ

Tennessee closed out an exceptional meet with a win in the women’s 400 freestyle relay. Front loading it with the top two finishers in the 100 free. Brooklyn Douthwright led off in 47.97, which had Tennessee back in 3rd behind Texas leadoff Erin Gemmell, 47.38, and Florida’s Bella Sims (47.59).

Camille Spink went 2nd for the Volunteers, splitting a blistering 46.01 to bring them into first by almost an entire second. Emma Sticklen went 2nd for Texas, splitting 47.55, and Addison Reese swam in that spot for Tennessee at 48.36.

Julia Mrozinski swam 3rd at 48.00, the slowest split on the relay, and she was actually passed by Texas swimmer Lillian Nesty, who went 46.72. Florida’s Lainy Kruger swam 48.06 in the same spot.

Finally, Josephine Fuller closed out the meet for the Tennessee women, swimming 47.04 as the anchor leg to come back on Texas anchor Abigail Arens‘ 47.51. Florida finished with Micayla Cronk, who split 47.59.

The Texas A&M Women DQd their relay.

Men’s 400 Free Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 2:43.40 — Arizona State, 2024 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 2:44.07 — Florida, 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship record: 2:45.31 — Florida, 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79

Full Results:

Tennessee- 2:42.41 **NCAA Record*** Florida- 2:43.60 Texas- 2:46.65 Alabama- 2:47.67 UGA- 2:48.30 Texas A&M- 2:48.39 LSU- 2:48.56 Auburn- 2:48.56 Missouri- 2:50.28 Kentucky- 2:52.85 South Carolina- 2:53.95

What. A. Race. Tennessee and Florida swam different relay orders, and it worked out in Tennessee’s favor. The Vols decided to put Jordan Crooks, the co-100 free champion, on the anchor leg of the relay, and he made it completely worth it, swimming the fastest relay split in history at 39.52 to pass Florida.

Florida chose to lead off their relay with Josh Liendo, the other 100 free champion. Liendo swam 40.78 to get the Gators off to a strong start, almost four tenths ahead of Tennessee’s Gui Caribe, who went 41.11

Florida’s 2nd leg, breakout swimmer Julian Smith, kept the Gators in the lead swimming 40.76 to Nikoli Blackman‘s 41.13 for Tennessee.

The tides changed with the third athlete. Lamar Taylor swam the leg for Tennessee, coming in at 40.65. Alex Painter went third for Florida, splitting two tenths slower than Taylor at 40.85. When the anchor legs dove in the water, Florida had a half-second lead on Tennessee.

Truthfully, there are not many people, if anyone, that could hold off a 39.52 relay swim with only half a second separating them. Scotty Buff went faster than almost every non Tennessee or Florida swimmer in the field at 41.21, but he was not able to keep Crooks at bay.

Crooks is the only swimmer who has ever split under 40 seconds on a relay, doing it for the first time in November at the Tennessee Invite when he went 39.89. He now holds the top two splits in history.

Final Team Scores

Women

Texas- 1450 Florida- 1179 Tennessee- 1172 Georgia- 689.5 South Carolina- 635.5 Alabama- 620 LSU- 609 Texas A&M- 566.5 Auburn- 524.5 Missouri- 398 Kentucky- 345 Arkansas- 244 Vanderbilt- 165

Men