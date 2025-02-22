2025 SEC Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2025 SEC Championships

It is time for the last finals session of the 2025 NCAA Championships, and we are in for an exciting one.

The men’s and women’s miles will feature Texas distance swimmers Jillian Cox and Rex Maurer who will be looking for their 2nd and 3rd SEC titles, respectively. They both led the NCAA in the event for a large portion of the season. Cox still has the top time, but Maurer recently lost the crown to Lucas Henveaux’s 14:29.74 for Cal.

The 200 backstroke features a pair of Florida swimmers. Reigning SEC Champion Bella Sims on the men’s side and 100 backstroke champion Jonny Marshall for the men.

Camille Spink will be looking to go 3-for-3 individually in the 100 free, and Jordan Crooks is leading the event on the men’s side.

Olympic medalist, and Tennessee grad student, Mona McSharry leads the 200 breaststroke for the women and Nate Germonprez is leading it on the men’s side for Texas.

Finally, we should see some exciting relay races tonight, particularly with the Florida men hot off an NCAA record in the medley.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2014)

SEC Record: 15:27.84 — Brittany MacLean, Georgia (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 15:36.52 — Brittany MacLean, Florida (2016)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

Top 8 Finishers:

Jillian Cox (TEX)- 15:30.33 Abby McCulloh (UGA)- 15:45.77 Kate Hurst (TEX)- 15:47.93 Emma Weyant (FLOR)- 15:53.23 Michaela Mattes (FLOR)- 16:02.53 Dune Coetzee (UGA)- 16:02.60 Rachel Stege (UGA)- 16:03.73 Madison Kolessar (SCAR)- 16:06.49

Freshman Jillian Cox won the 1650 in dominant fashion, coming in 15 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. Cox swam a very consistent race, with her 3rd 50 being her slowest at 28.50. Most of her splits fell between 28.18 and 28.44, including her 2nd to last 50 which was 28.21. She still came home the fastest in the field, with a final 50 time of 27.07. This was also a four-second drop for Cox, who came into the met at 15:34.66 from November.

Abby McCulloh finished 2nd for Georgia, two seconds ahead of 3rd place finisher Kate Hurst. McCulloh won the event at last year’s NCAA Championships, swimming her personal best time of 15:37.74, which she was about eight seconds away form tonight.

6th place finisher Dune Coetzee came out of the prelims heats of the event, where she swam 16:02.60, a new season best time for her. Her best time in the event stands at 15:59.18 from November of 2023.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

Top 8 Finishers:

David Johnston (TEX)- 14:26.00 Levi Sandidge (UK)- 14:30.61 Rex Maurer (TEX)- 14:32.78 Carson Hick (UK)- 14:43.83 Mason Mathias (AUB)- 14:45.11 Jackson Huckaby (TEX)- 14:45.18 Leonardo Alcantara (BAMA)- 14:45.45 Nikola Simic (LSU)- 14:47.23

David Johnston had a monster swim in the finals, sitting in second through the first 1200 yards to 2nd place finisher Sandidge. His splits got slightly faster as the race went on, helping him overtake Sandidge, who fell of a little towards the end. He started at 53 lows, and dropped to mid/high 52s later in the race, before dropping to 51 on the 16th 100 and 24.65 on his final 50. This time marked a six second drop for Johnston, who came in at 14:32.40 from March of 2022.

He also confirmed in his post race interview that he would be back at Texas for his final season next year. Johnston entered college in the fall of 2020 and received the COVID year extension for his first season. He then redshirted last season, giving him one more season which he will take next year.

Kentucky’s Levi Sandidge finished 2nd in the event at 14:30.61. This was a new best time for him, dropping from the 14:31.47 he went to win the 2023 SEC Championships in the event. He had a dissapointing season last year, finishing 3rd at SECs and finished 24th at SECs.

Rex Maurer brought home the bronze for Texas at 14:32.78. This was a two-second add from the 14:30.47 he went in November.

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 1:48.08 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 1:48.08 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

Top 8 Finishers:

Bella Sims (FLOR)- 1:48.28 Josephine Fuller (TENN)- 1:50.14 Sophie Brison (TENN)- 1:51.35 Catie Choate (FLOR)- 1:51.95 Lilian Nesty (TEXAS)- 1:52.51 Jo Jo Ramey (FLOR)- 1:52.77 Grace Frericks (UK)- 1:53.13 Regan Rathwell (TENN)- 1:54.36

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:35.37 — Destin Lasco, Cal (2024)

SEC Record: 1:35.75 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:36.69 — Jonny Marshall, Florida (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

Top 8 Finishers:

Jonny Marshall (FLOR)- 1:35.85 Hubert Kos (TEX)- 1:36.10 Will Modglin (TEX)- 1:38.76 Ruard Van Renen (UGA)- 1:39.92 Caleb Maldari (FLOR)- 1:40.05 Tommy Hagar (BAMA)- 1:40.31 Sam Powe (UGA)- 1:41.03 Griffin Curtis (LSU)- 1:41.04

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

Top 8 Finishers:

Camille Spink (TENN)- 46.25 Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN)- 47.44 Erin Gemmell (TEX)- 47.47 Jada Scott (BAMA)- 47.94 Cadence Vincent (BAMA)- 48.08 Zara Zallen (UMIZ)/ Chloe Stepanek (TAMU)- 48.31 — Lisa Klevanovich (AUB)- 48.37

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 40.58 — Jordan Crooks, Tennessee (2025)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 2:03.26 — Bethany Galat, Texas A&M (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 2:03.84 — Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.35 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

SEC Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

Women’s 400 Free Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia, 2024 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 3:08.00 — Florida, 2024 2024 SEC Championships

SEC Championship record: 3:08.00 — Florida, 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut:

Men’s 400 Free Relay — Finals