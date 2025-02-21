Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 SEC Championships

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet 

Good morning swim fans and welcome to the start of Day Five of the 2025 SEC Championships. It’s another quick prelims session this morning; there are only three events in store, the 200 fly, 100 backstroke, and 100 breaststroke.

Luca Urlando is the NCAA record holder in both the men’s 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke. He’s chosen to race the 200 butterfly today, and enters as the top seed after swimming his NCAA record 1:37.15 earlier this year during a dual meet. Bella Sims has made the opposite choice; she won the 200 butterfly at this meet last year, but has opted for the 100 backstroke today. She set an SEC record at the UGA Fall Invitational in November, hitting 49.93 as she broke 50 seconds for the first time. Josephine Fuller, last year’s runner-up, will look to put herself in a position to challenge Sims in tonight’s final. Fuller is seeded with a 50.85 and has a lifetime best of 50.22.

In the women’s 200 butterfly, all eyes will be on Emma Sticklen. She’s the SEC record holder in the event after swimming a lifetime best 1:49.54 at her midseason invite. Sticklen’s been on fire all season and that’s continued through these SEC Championships. She’s earned two individual event wins so far, including swimming a lifetime best 49.40 to win the 100 butterfly last night. Sticklen’s early season speed in this event has jetted her ahead of the competition; no one else in the field is seeded faster than 1:52.

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.16 — Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)
  • SEC Record: 1:49.54 — Emma Sticklen, Texas (2024)
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:51.45 — Bella Sims, Florida (2024)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

  1. Emma Sticklen (TEX), 1:50.01 CR 
  2. Sara Stotler (TENN), 1:52.66
  3. Campbell Stoll (TEX), 1:52.97
  4. Olivia Bray (TEX)/Greta Pelzek (SCAR), 1:53.15
  6. Ella Jansen (TENN), 1:54.34
  7. Sofia Sartori (LSU), 1:54.34
  8. Emily Brown (TENN), 1:54.46

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 1:37.17 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2025)
  • SEC Record: 1:37.17 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2025)
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:39.00 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
  • SEC Record: 49.93 — Bella Sims, Florida (2024)
  • SEC Championship Record: 50.02 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
  • SEC Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
  • SEC Championship Record: 44.10 — Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 55.73 — Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
  • SEC Record: 56.64 — Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)
  • SEC Championship Record: 57.06 — Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell, California (2024)
  • SEC Record: 49.98 — Julian Smith, Florida (2024)
  • SEC Championship Record: 50.03 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

 

1
BoyerM
17 minutes ago

Pretty wild seeing one swimmer holding NCAA record in two separate events that are held today

