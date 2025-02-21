Kaley McIntyre Lowers Own DIII NCAA Record in 100 Free Twice at UAA Championships

2025 University Athletic Association Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Woodruff P.E. Center, Atlanta, GA

Kaley McIntyre of NYU reset her own NCAA DIII record in the 100 freestyle en route to her second straight UAA Swimmer of the Year honor.

McIntyre was dominant in the preliminaries, clocking 48.71 to shave 0.08-seconds off her own record. She found a whole new level in finals, speeding to a dominant win by over 1.5-seconds (48.58). Cumulatively, she knocked 0.21-seconds off the old record in under 24 hours.

In her morning swim, McIntyre showed a little restraint in her opening speed compared to the previous record. A strong back-half accounted for all the record improvement. Her finals swim was more in line with how she swam the previous record, just faster on each leg.

Kaley McIntyre, 2024 NCAA DIII Championships Kaley McIntyre, 2025 UAA Prelims Kaley McIntyre, 2025 UAA Finals 23.47 23.70 23.30 25.32 25.01 25.28 48.79 48.71 48.58

The previous record was set last season at DIII NCAAs, where McIntyre broke Kendra Stern‘s legendary record from 2010 (48.98) en route to her second straight national title in the event. She looks to be the overwhelming favorite to take gold once again come March, as her time leads #2 Ella Roberson (MIT) by nearly a second.

McIntyre’s record in the 100 free capped off a stellar UAAs for the junior. Earlier in the meet, she easily defended her title in the 50 free (22.62) and 200 free (1:46.15). She also holds the national record in the former. Additionally, McIntyre was a key component of the four relay titles the Violet women picked up over the course of the meet. Her best splits in the 50-100-200 free were 21.95, 47.74, and 1:45.53 respectively.

In the team race, the NYU women came up just 21 points short of their first UAA title. The Emory women extended their streak to 26 straight conference titles, and their 32nd overall. The margin of victory was the closest the team race has ever been in the 37 year history of the conference.

McIntyre looks poised to lead the NYU women to historic heights this March. Last year, the Violets placed 3rd in the team race behind Kenyon and and Denison. In addition to McIntyre holding the #1 time in the 50-100-200 freestyle, the NYU women also currently have the top times in the 400 free relay, 800 free relay, and 400 medley relay. Last year, their only national relay title was in the 800 free relay.