2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2

Ohio State- 480 Michigan- 431 Indiana- 378 Wisconsin- 301 USC- 292 Minnesota- 239 Purdue- 199 Northwestern- 182 Nebraska- 154 UCLA- 140 Rutgers- 139 Penn State- 110 Illinois- 105 Iowa- 84

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 3rd day of the 2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships will be underway shortly. The 2nd day of the meet saw Ohio State really excel, taking the lead from Michigan and heading into Friday 49 points ahead. With the most swimming events yet on the schedule today, we’ll see how the scores shake out.

As always, Friday’s action will feature the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. There will also be 3-meter diving this afternoon.

One of the top breaststrokers in the NCAA throughout her collegiate career, USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler comes in as the top seed in the 100 breast this morning. Dobler has won plenty of Pac-12 titles in her career, however, she’ll be looking for her first Big Ten title today. She comes in with a season best of 58.18, marking her as the only swimmer in the conference to have gone under 59 seconds this season.

Wisconsin freshman Maggie Wanezek leads the entries in the 100 back this morning. A standout for the Badgers, Wanezek has already been 50.96 this season. Her teammate Phoebe Bacon is the only other swimmer in the conference to have gone under 51 seconds this season (50.99). Defending Big Ten champion Kacey McKenna (IU) is in the field as well, holding a season best of 51.56.

Indiana’s Anna Peplowski comes in as the top seed in the 200 free with a 1:41.63. While that was her season best coming into the meet, it no longer is, as Peplowski tied the Big Ten record on Wednesday night with her 800 free lead-off split of 1:40.69. After winning the 500 free in a new conference record last night as well, Peplowski is heading into this race with a lot of momentum.

Wisconsin’s Callahan Dunn is the top seed in the 400 IM with a 4:07.64.

Indiana’s Miranda Grana leads the way in the 100 fly with a 51.10.

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 49.42 – Maggie MacNeil, MICH (2020)

Big Ten Record – 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil, MICH (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.52

Defending Champion: KitKat Zenick (OSU) – 51.47

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Indiana’s Miranda Grana led the way by a considerable margin in the 100 fly this morning, swimming a 51.27. She clocked the top time by more than half a second, touching just 0.17 seconds off her season best of 51.10. This event marks the first of Grana’s double today, as she’ll also be racing the 100 back at the end of the session.

Penn State picked up their first ‘A’ finalist of the meet, seeing Margaret Markvardt swim a career best of 51.96 to finish 2nd this morning.

Michigan put up the type of performance they need if they’re going to pass Ohio State in the team standings today, putting 4 swimmers into the ‘A’ final. Brady Kendall led the way with a 52.11, while Natalie Kan was 52.18, Ella Piersma was 52.19, and Lexi Greenhawt was 52.24, meaning Michigan’s quartet were all within 0.13 seconds of each other.

UCLA also earned their first ‘A’ finalist of the meet with Emma Harvey, who came in 3rd with a 52.03.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – RELAYS

Big Ten Meet Record – 4:01.41 – Allysa Vavra, IU (2012)

Big Ten Record – 4:01.35 – Calypso Sheridan, NU (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

Defending Champion: Megan Van Berkom (MINN) – 4:06.71

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

The Ohio State IM crew showed up huge once again today, as the Buckeyes put 3 swimmers into the ‘A’ final for tonight. Sienna Angove continues to make her case for Freshman of the Year, leading the field this morning with a career best of 4:05.99. OSU senior Mia Rankin was 2nd this morning with a 4:06.98, while Krista Marlin was 5th with a 4:08.75.

Wisconsin’s Callahan Dunn came in as the top seed in the event, but was just off her season best this morning, taking 3rd in 4:08.45.

After being held out of ‘A’ finals yesterday, UCLA is now 2-for-2 on getting a swimmer into the championship heat today. Bruins senior Paige MacEachern clocked a 4:09.32 this morning to finish 7th.

Michigan managed to get a swimmer into the ‘A’ final as they continue to chase Ohio State. Hannah Bellard clocked a 4:10.15 for 8th this morning. Bellard holds a season best of 4:07.87.

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:40.69 – Anna Peplowski , IU (2025)

, IU (2025) Big Ten Record – 1:40.69 – Anna Peplowski , IU/Siobhan Haughey, MICH

, IU/Siobhan Haughey, MICH NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.60

Defending Champion: Anna Peplowski (IU) – 1:42.62

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Anna Peplowski led the field in the 200 free this morning with a 1:42.55. Peplowski, in her final Big Ten Championships, is having arguably her best Big Tens of her career. She’s already tied the Big Ten Conference record in the 200 free with the 1:40.69 she swam leading off Indiana’s 800 free relay on Wednesday night, and broke the conference record in the 500 free last night when she won the event. We can expect a considerably faster swim out of Peplowski tonight.

Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini led a trio of Wolverines into the ‘A’ final. Balduccini did what she needed to do this morning, swimming a 1:43.07 to earn the 2nd seed for tonight. Balduccini holds a season best of 1:41.85, which is also her career best. She led off Michigan’s championship record-setting 800 free relay in 1:42.10 on Wednesday night, so we can expect a faster race out of her tonight as well.

Michigan’s Christey Liang clocked a 1:44.54 for 5th this morning, while Malia Amuan swam a 1:44.96 for 7th.

Keep an eye on USC’s Minna Abraham tonight. Abraham swam a 1:43.61 for 3rd this morning, but she holds a career best of 1:41.38, so she can absolutely make a lot of noise tonight. Like Balduccini, Abraham is a sophomore as well.

The Ohio State freshmen continue to be very impressive, seeing Erin Little and Rachel Bockrath both qualify for tonight’s ‘A’ final. Little clocked a career best of 1:44.95, while Bockrath also swam a career best of 1:45.08. These freshmen are playing a critical role for the Buckeyes, as their efforts are mitigating the advantage Michigan has with 3 swimmers in this ‘A’ final.

Also of note, Illinois’ Sydney Stoll, a senior clocked a 1:46.47 to finish 16th this morning, qualifying for the ‘B’ final. With the performance, Stoll broke her own Illinois program record, which she had just set of Wednesday night when she led off the Illini 800 free relay in 1:46.70. Even more impressively, this swim for Stoll came after she had already swum the 100 fly this morning, where she finished 31st (54.01).

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 55.88 – Lilly King, IU (2019)

Big Ten Record – 55.73 – Lilly King, IU (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.01

Defending Champion: Hannah Bach (OSU) – 57.54

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

To no surprise, USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler led the field in the 100 breast, swimming a 58.51. Dobler has been as fast as 58.18 this season and holds a career best of 56.67, so she’s the clear favorite for tonight’s final.

Michigan’s Letitia Sim clocked a season best of 59.12, earning the 2nd seed for tonight. Ohio State got what they needed out of Ava DeAngelis, who swam a 59.31. The senior beat out her career best of 59.71.

UCLA had their best performance of the meet, putting 2 swimmers into the ‘A’ final. Karolina Piechowicz came in 4th with a 59.42, while Ana Joh-Schiff put up a 1:00.00 for 8th.

Wisconsin freshman Catherine Hughes put up a massive season best to finish 16th this morning. Hughes entered the meet with a season high of 1:04.23, then ripped a 1:00.55 this morning. The performance also marks a career best for the freshman, who had previously been as fast as 1:01.22.

Illinois freshman Kayla Duran clocked a huge career best of 1:00.39 this morning, finishing 12th and breaking the Illinois program record in the process. Fellow Illinois freshman Chloe Diner held the team record with her season best of 1:01.07.

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 49.70 – Beata Nelson, WISC (2020)

Big Ten Record – 49.18 – Beata Nelson, WISC (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.66

Defending Champion: Kacey McKenna (IU) – 50.49

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: