WATCH: Race Videos from Day 3 of 2025 Big Ten Championships

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ohio State had exactly the day they needed, and they have a very comfortable lead going into the final day of conference championships. They were helped significantly by the 400 IM victory of freshman Sienna Angove. Indiana’s Miranda Grana won the 100 fly by almost a second, and then swam the 100 backstroke, finishing 2nd, just hours later. There was a major upset in the 200 freestyle, with Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini taking the event win over three-time champion Anna Peplowski who finished third to Minna Abraham as well.

Kaitlyn Dobler won her 100 breaststroke conference title for the 5th straight year, but for the first time in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon won the 100 backstroke, defeating Miranda Grana in her 2nd event of the evening.

Finally, the Indiana women won the 400 medley relay, but the biggest shock came from Michigan’s DQ in the event, potentially taking them out of title contention.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil, MICH (2020)

Big Ten Record – 48.89, Maggie MacNeil, MICH (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.52

2024 NCAA Invite time: 51.88

2024 Champion: KitKat Zenick (OSU) – 51.47

Top 8 Finishers:

Sophomore Miranda Grana wins her first of two events this finals session, swimming 50.80 in the women’s 100 butterfly and coming in exactly eight-tenths ahead of the rest of the field. This was exactly a three tenth drop for Grana, who had a previous best of 51.10 from the Ohio State Invite earlier this year.

Michigan picked up 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th overall in the event. Brady Kendall went 51.60 for 2nd, which was a best time by just over a tenth of a second, dropping from the 51.72 she went at last year’s NCAAs. Bronze medalist Lexi Greenhawt had a huge best time today swimming 51.65 in the final, dropping from her pervious best of 53.01. Natalie Kan added around half-a-second, swimming 52.35 for 5th, and Ella Piersma had about a three-tenth drop to 52.37 for 2nd.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra, IU (2012)

Big Ten Record – 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan, NU (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Invite time: 4:10.74

2024 Champion: Megan Van Berkom (MINN) – 4:06.71

Top 8 Finishers:

Sienna Angove wins her first event of the meet, touching almost a second ahead of the rest of the field in the women’s 400 IM. The Ohio State Freshman is making a strong case for freshman of the year, especially with her event win tonight. Angove hung in the middle of the pack through the first 300 of the race, sitting in 4th after the breaststroke, but she had the best last 100 in the field by a large margin, splitting 27.39/26.40 on her last 100 to go 53.79. The next fastest final 100 split was 7th place finisher Hannah Bellard at 55.09.

Mia Rankin, also from Ohio State, took 2nd overall, coming in at 4:04.85. This was a three second drop from her previous best of 4:09.74 from earlier this season. She is also well under the 2024 Invite time of 4:10.74 in the event.

Ashley McMillan from USC rounded out the podium finishers with her 4:05.20 for 3rd. Her time was also a significant drop, improving from her 4:09.04 from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite.

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:40.69, Anna Peplowski , IU (2025)

, IU (2025) Big Ten Record – 1:40.69, Anna Peplowski , IU/Siobhan Haughey, MICH

, IU/Siobhan Haughey, MICH NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:44.80

2024 Champion: Anna Peplowski (IU) – 1:42.62

Top 8 Finishers:

The 200 freestyle had a shocking finish. Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini won the event for Michigan, coming in at 1:41.15, a new personal best time in the event. She actually held the number one time in the nation in the event for a few months this year after she went 1:41.85 at the Georgia Tech Fall Invitational. She lost that position back in January when Michigan and Indiana had their dual meet and Anna Peplowski overtook her.

She led almost from wire-to-wire tonight, taking the gold and scoring crucial points for Michigan in their hunt for the team title, upsetting the reigning champion and conference record holder Peplowski in the process.

Minna Abraham from USC also upset Peplowski to finish 2nd overall, coming in at 1:41.29, a tenth of a second faster than her previous best of 1:41.28 from November 2023. She actually trailed Balduccini and Peplowski for the firt 150, but she had the strongest final 50 in the field at 25.61 to move her into 2nd overall.

Anna Peplowski finished in 3rd at 1:41.45. Last year, she won the event in 1:42.62, but she was not able to do enough tonight, and touched 3rd, her lowest finish ever. On Wednesday, Peplowski went 1:40.69 to break the meet record and tie the conference record in the event, and was the favorite to win tonight. She started off strong, even taking over the lead at the 150 mark, but she was not able to hold on at the end, splitting 26.32 on the back end.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 55.88, Lilly King, IU (2019)

Big Ten Record – 55.73, Lilly King, IU (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.01

2024 NCAA Invite time: 59.75

2024: Hannah Bach (OSU) – 57.54

Top 8 Finshers:

Kaitlyn Dobler becomes the first event winner from one of the new Big 10 schools. After winning the event at four-straight PAC-12 Championships, Dobler was able to add another conference title to her belt with a victory tonight at 57.41, a new season best, in the women’s 100 breaststroke. She will never get anything but a gold medal in the event at her conference meet.

Michigan’s Letitia Sim went 58.74, almost a second-and-a-half behind, to finish 2nd overall, ahead of Ohio State’s Ava DeAngelis at 59.25. Every place counts right now, as Michigan and Ohio State have been trading the lead throughout the finals session, though that will likely change with the diving event.

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 49.70, Beata Nelson, WISC (2020)

Big Ten Record – 49.18, Beata Nelson, WISC (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.66

2024 NCAA Invite time: 59.75

2024 Champion: Kacey McKenna (IU) – 50.49

Top 8 Finishers:

Phoebe Bacon won her first 100 back conference title since 2022, swimming a new personal best of 50.14 in the event. Bacon won the 200 IM last night, and will be looking to be perfect with a 200 backstroke win tomorrow.

Miranda Grana from Indiana finished 2nd in her 2nd event this evening, going a tenth faster than she went this morning to swim 50.69. This time was a little under two tenths ahead of the 3rd place finisher, teammate Kacey McKenna. Her time tonight was just four one-hundredths off the 50.65 she went swimming for Texas A&M at last season’s SEC Championships.

Kacey McKenna finished 3rd in 50.87, a six tenth add from the 50.23 she went at last season’s NCAA Championships.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA record: 3:21.01, Virginia (2023)

Meet record: 3:26.35, Ohio State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:30.89

2024 Champion: Ohio State – 3:28.87

Full Results:

Indiana- 3:26.64 Wisconsin- 3:28.51 USC- 3:28.85 OSU- 3:32.35 Minnesota- 3:32.84 UCLA- 3:33.86 Nebraska- 3:36.12 Purdue- 3:36.78 Illinois- 3:37.63 Northwestern- 3:38.35 Penn State- 3:38.40 Iowa- 3:40.17 Rutgers- 3:40.71 Michigan- DQ

Well… depending on who you were rooting for this will either be your favorite event of the meet or your least favorite. The Michigan swimmers were disqualified after an early take-off on breaststroker Letitia Sim, putting them more than 130 points behind Ohio State with just one day left.

Indiana had an incredible relay swim, taking home the gold in the event by almost two seconds over the rest of the field. Kacey McKenna led off in 51.29, Brearna Crawford swam the breaststroke in 58.93. Miranda Grana swam 49.83 on the fly, and Anna Peplowski went 46.59 to bring them home in first.

Wisconsin also had a strong relay. Maggie Wanezek had the fastest opening split in the field, going 51.29. Hazal Ozkan went 59.37 on the breast. Phoebe Bacon swam 50.20 on the fly, and Abby Wanezek split 47.46 for 2nd overall.

USC was originally 4th, but due to the Michigan DQ, they moved up to third with their team of Caroline Famous (51.66), Kaitlyn Dobler (57.92), Genevieve Sasseville (52.05), and Vasilissa Buinaia (47.22).

After USC, there were almost four seconds before Ohio State came in at 4th. Delia Lloyd (52.23), Ava DeAngelis (58.83), Nyah Funderburke (53.60), and Rachel Bockrath (47.69) went 3:32.35 to finish half-a-second ahead of the Minnesota team’s 3:32.84.

