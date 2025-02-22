2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 3

Ohio State- 904.5 Indiana- 777.5 Michigan- 771 USC- 584 Wisconsin-555 Minnesota- 402 UCLA- 379.5 Purdue- 357 Northwestern- 273 Nebraska- 256.5 Rutgers- 211 Penn State- 208 Illinois- 176 Iowa- 129

As a big performance from the Ohio State freshman class is carrying the Buckeye women back to the top of the standings at the Big Ten Championships, a big relay DQ from Michigan on Friday evening has dramatically swung the momentum of the meet – likely eliminating them from title contention and putting them in third place behind the defending champions from Indiana.

There are four races on Saturday morning: the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, plus prelims of platform diving. Then the early heats of the timed-finals in the 1650 free will begin at 3:15 Eastern Time, with the fastest heat to be swum with finals starting at 5:30.

All of the defending champions from last year return in their respective races with the exception of Katie Crom, who still has eligibility left but who hasn’t raced for Michigan since the Olympic Trials; and Amy Fulmer in the 100 free.

In spite of lots of returning champions, that doesn’t mean that there will be title defenses. With the addition of swimmers like Kaitlyn Dobler from USC in the 200 breaststroke, and performances like that of Stephanie Balduccini from Michigan, the only defending champion who is the top seed is Phoebe Bacon in the 200 back.

Bacon is both a two-time NCAA Champion in that event (2021, 2024) and a three-time Big Ten Champion (2021, 2022, 2024) in the 200 back.

200 Back Prelims

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:48.47, Beata Nelson , Wisconsin (2019)

, Wisconsin (2019) Big Ten Record – 1:47.24, Beata Nelson , Wisconsin (2019)

, Wisconsin (2019) NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:54.01

2024 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:50.05

Top 8:

Miranda Grana, soph, Indiana – 1:50.64 Krista Marlin, junior, Ohio State – 1:51.29 Phoebe Bacon, 5th year, Wisconsin – 1:51.54 Paige Hall, senior, Ohio State – 1:52.24 Maggie Wanezek, freshman, Wisconsin – 1:53.10 Kacey McKenna, senior, Indiana – 1:53.77 Casey Chung, 5th year, Michigan – 1:53.87 (SWIM-OFF REQUIRED) Mya Dewitt, junior, Indiana/Anna Freed, 5th year, Indiana – 1:53.88

While Bacon is chasing a historic fourth Big Ten title in the 200 back, Indiana sophomore Miranda Grana is the hot hand at this meet and she takes the top seed into finals with a 1:50.64 in the 200 back.

That’s .14 seconds short of her lifetime best of 1:50.50 done midseason that ranks her third in program history.

Grana won the 100 fly on Friday and then, on the back half of a double, finished 2nd behind Bacon in the 100 backstroke. Bacon is stronger in the 200 back than the 100 back, so that would paint her as the favorite coming into the day. She was 3rd in prelims in 1:51.54.

The potential spoiler is Krista Marlin of Ohio State, who qualified 2nd in 1:51.29. She didn’t swim the 100 back. Her teammate Paige Hall qualified 4th in 1:52.24.

Wisconsin also put two into the A-Final, with freshman Maggie Wanezek qualifying 5th in 1:53.10. Wanezek was able to avoid her mistake from Friday, where a slow heats swim left her in the B Final of a crowded 100 back, which she wound up winning in 51.38. Wanezek, a National Age Group Record setter in her youth, had the third-best seed time coming into the meet at 1:50.62.

At the back end of the A-final, teammates Mya Dewitt and Anna Freed of Indiana will have a swim-off for the 8th spot. Either result will give the Hoosiers three in the A-Final, more than anyone else, as they march toward a likely team title.

100 Free Prelims

Big Ten Meet Record – 46.57, Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2020)

, Michigan (2020) Big Ten Record – 46.02, Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite time: 48.34

2024 Champion: Amy Fulmer, Ohio State – 47.48

Top 8:

Anna Peplowski, senior, Indiana – 47.37 Stephanie Balduccini, sophomore, Michigan – 47.43 Lindsay Flynn, senior, Michigan – 47.53 Kristina Paegle, junior, Indiana – 47.66 Teresa Ivan, senior, Ohio State – 47.82 Nicole Venema, 5th year, Northwestern – 47.90 Minna Abraham, sophomore, USC – 48.10 Brady Kendall, junior, Michigan – 48.20

A big showdown is set in the women’s 100 free, with the spread between the top eight in prelims being less than nine-tenths of a second.

That is led by another clash between Indiana’s Anna Peplowski (47.37) and Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini (47.43). Peplowski won the 500 free earlier in the meet, but Balduccini won the big clash in the 200 free. Balduccini has the best time of the two, but only by about a tenth – and Peplowski finished ahead of her at last year’s meet. Peplowski added between prelims and finals last season to finish 2nd.

The meet as a whole has gotten much faster this year, as has this 100 free – only four swimmers were under 48 seconds in prelims last year, as compared to six this year.

That includes three other swimmers who return as finals: Lindsay Flynn from Michigan (6th last year), Kristina Paegle from Indiana (3rd last year), and Teresa Ivan from Ohio State (7th last year).

Northwestern’s Nicole Venema also made the A-final, qualifying 6th in 47.90, which cuts .43 seconds off her lifetime best. The Princeton transfer climbs to 3rd in Northwestern’s all-time rankings behind Maddie Smith (47.71) and Jasmine Nocentini (47.76), and is Northwestern’s first individual A-finalist of the meet.

200 Breast Prelims

Big Ten Meet Record – 2:04.03, Lilly King , Indiana (2017)

, Indiana (2017) Big Ten Record – 2:02.60, Lilly King , Indiana (2018)

, Indiana (2018) NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite time: 2:09.55

2024 Champion: Brearna Crawford, Indiana – 2:07.25

200 Fly Prelims

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:51.83, Olivia Carter , Michigan (2022)

, Michigan (2022) Big Ten Record – 1:51.19, Olivia Carter , Michigan (2022)

, Michigan (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:55.88

2024 Champion: Katelyn Crom, Michigan – 1:54.61

1650 Free – Early Heats