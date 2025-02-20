2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 1:

Michigan- 128 Indiana- 108 Ohio State/USC- 106 — Wisconsin- 104 Minnesota/Northwestern- 92 — Nebraska- 72 Purdue- 74 Illinois- 72 Penn State- 64 Iowa/Rutgers- 56 — UCLA- 48

The first full day of the 2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships is about to be underway in Columbus. As usual, this morning’s action will feature heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Michigan got out to the start they needed last night, winning both relays. They’ll be looking to continue that momentum in this morning’s session.

Michigan comes into the first event of the day, the 500 free, in the best position of any team. They hold the top 2 times in the conference this season, with Hannah Bellard having been 4:34.77 and Rebecca Diaconescu having been 4:35.03. There’s then a 2-second gap between them and the next-fastest seed, Indiana’s Anna Peplowski, who holds a season best of 4:37.06. While that looks great for the Wolverines, Peplowski seems primed to drop quite a bit of time today after tying the Big Ten record in the 200 free last night with a 1:40.69. Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson has been right there as well, coming in with a season best of 4:37.62.

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon comes in as the top seed in the 200 IM this morning. Bacon leads a tight field, but she also holds the fastest career best in this field by a significant margin. Bacon has been 1:55.37 this season, which puts her half a second ahead of Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini (1:55.82), but Bacon has a career best of 1:53.16 from last year’s NCAAs.

The 50 free ought to be a great race today as well. Indiana’s Kristina Paegle enters as the top seed with her season best of 21.81. She leads a tight field, however, as USC’s Vasilissa Buinaia is seeded 2nd with a 21.88, and Michigan’s Lindsay Flynn comes in with a 21.89. Of note, Flynn was the fastest in the field last night on the 200 medley relay, anchoring Michigan to victory in 21.03, while Paegle was 21.33, and Buinaia was 21.59.

500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (MICH) – 2016

Big Ten Record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (MICH) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:36.89

Defending Champion: Katie Crom, Michigan – 4:37.24

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2020

Big Ten Record – 1:50.79, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

Defending Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:54.29

50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS