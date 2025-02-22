2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

Team Scores After Day 3

Ohio State- 904.5 Indiana- 777.5 Michigan- 771 USC- 584 Wisconsin-555 Minnesota- 402 UCLA- 379.5 Purdue- 357 Northwestern- 273 Nebraska- 256.5 Rutgers- 211 Penn State- 208 Illinois- 176 Iowa- 129

1650 Freestyle — Timed Final (Fastest Heat)

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (16:02.60)

Big Ten Record: 15:36.27 — Allyson McHugh, Penn State (2018)

Big Ten Meet Record: 15:43.17 — Molly Kowal, Ohio State (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 16:14.82

2024 Champion: Ching Hwee Gan, Indiana – 15:54.83

Final:

Senior Ching Hwee Gan defended her Big Ten 1650 freestyle to kick off the last session of the championships. She did so with a lifetime best 15:46.22, slicing six-hundredths off the mark she swam to earn silver at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Ohio State freshman Mila Nikanorov added about a second from her season-best (15:49.26) but solidly earned the silver medal ahead of Minnesota senior Eliot Kennedy, continuing the success of the Ohio State freshmen this week. This swim was a significant improvement for Kennedy, who broke 16 minutes for the first time in her career with a lifetime best of 15:54.05. Not only did she improve her time but she jumped up the standings as well; last year, she finished 9th overall.

Genevieve Jorgenson (15:56.70) and Paige McKenna (16:00.75) repeated as top eight finishers from last season, while the 2024 silver and bronze medalists, Maddie Waggoner and Mariah Denigan, placed outside the top eight.

Marian Ploeger (16:02.29) and Claire Tuggle (16:03.08) snuck into the top eight from the early heats of the event.

200 Backstroke — Final

NCAA Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan, Virginia (2024)

Big Ten Record – 1:47.24, Beata Nelson , Wisconsin (2019)

, Wisconsin (2019) Big Ten Meet Record – 1:48.47, Beata Nelson , Wisconsin (2019)

, Wisconsin (2019) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:54.01

2024 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:50.05

Final:

Defending NCAA Champion Phoebe Bacon successfully defended her conference title in the women’s 200 backstroke. Bacon led from start-to-finish, flipping at the halfway point in 52.87 before closing in a 55.88. She touched in a season-best 1:48.75, coming within .28 seconds of Beata Nelson‘s Big Ten meet record. The win is her third of the weekend as she won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke earlier in her last conference championship.

Bacon won the race by almost three seconds. Indiana’s Miranda Grana was right on her lifetime best of 1:50.50, swimming a 1:50.51 to win the silver medal. Meanwhile, Ohio State picked up a 3-4 finish with junior Krista Marlin and senior Paige Hall. Hall was four-hundredths off the lifetime best she posted this morning, clocking 1:51.33. Hall swam her second lifetime best of the day, cutting .13 seconds off her previous standard from prelims with a 1:52.11.

Wisconsin picked up a 1-5 finish, while Indiana went 2-6-8.

100 Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Big Ten Record; 46.02 — Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Big Ten Meet Record; 46.57 — Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2020)

, Michigan (2020) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite time: 48.34

2024 Champion: Amy Fulmer, Ohio State – 47.48

Final:

It came down to the touch between four women in the 100 freestyle championship final. Indiana senior Anna Peplowski held the lead at the halfway point, flipping in 22.69, just a hundredth ahead of Michigan’s Lindsay Flynn. She was still ahead at the final turn, but Flynn ran her down over the final 25 yards and got her hand on the wall for gold in 47.30.

The time takes two-tenths off Flynn’s lifetime best from the 2022 NCAA Championships, making this her first best time in the event in almost three years. This is her first individual Big Ten championship title.

Minna Abraham had a big back half, closing in 24.50 to get her hand on the wall in 47.34, three-hundredths ahead of Peplowski. Abraham clocked a lifetime best as well, bettering the 47.69 that stood as her former best. Peplowski held on to win bronze. She’s now made the podium in the 100/200/500 freestyle at these championships, winning the 500 free and taking bronze in the 200 free.

Sophomore Stephanie Balduccini rounded out the group of four that were fighting for the three podium spots with a 47.40. The swim is seven-hundredths from her season-best as she hit 47.33 at mid-season.

200 Breaststroke — Final

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Big Ten Record: 2:02.60 — Lilly King , Indiana (2018)

, Indiana (2018) Big Ten Meet Record: 2:04.03 — Lilly King , Indiana (2017)

, Indiana (2017) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite time: 2:09.55

2024 Champion: Brearna Crawford, Indiana – 2:07.25

200 Butterfly — Final

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 — Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Big Ten Record: 1:51.19 — Olivia Carter , Michigan (2022)

, Michigan (2022) Big Ten Meet Record: 1:51.83 — Olivia Carter , Michigan (2022)

, Michigan (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:55.88

2024 Champion: Katelyn Crom, Michigan – 1:54.61

Platform Diving — Final

2024 Champion: Skyler Liu, Indiana — 342.40

400 Freestyle Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (Douglass, Walsh, Parker, Douglass) (2023)

Big Ten Record: 3:11.09 — Michigan (Balduccini, Newman, Kendall, Flynn) (2024)

Big Ten Meet Record: 3:09.84 — Michigan (Flynn, Newman, Carter, MacNeil) (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.74

2024 Champion: Michigan — 3:11.21

Final Team Standings: