Grand Valley State Holds Onto Lead Through Day 3 of GLIACC

HOLLAND, Mich. – With an outstanding performance on Day 3, the swim and dive team has solidified its lead in the competition. The men’s team has accumulated 572 points, with Wayne State close behind at 495 points. Meanwhile, the women’s team stands strong at 851.5 points, and Northern Michigan University is in second place with 558.5 points.

Lucy Hedley claimed first place in the 500 free with a time of 4:47.39, setting a new GLIAC meet record.

Vittoria Proietti took silver and broke a school record in the 100 back with a time of 55.06. Sara Alvarez won gold for the Lakers in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.40.

Kelly Shortall touched the wall at 2:02.73 to take silver for the Lakers in the 200 fly. Alysa Wager grabbed bronze for the Lakers with a time of 2:03.78.

Maddie Kooistra scored 447.05 points to take gold for the Lakers, while Olivia Kutsche earned silver with a score of 431.15.

The members of the 800 relay claimed gold for the Lakers with a time of 7:26.62. The team included Angelica Angilletta , Linda Frick , Vittoria Proietti , and Katie O’Connell .

Raul Briceno touched the wall at 4:27.40 in the men’s 500 free to take silver for the Lakers.

In the men’s 100 back, Aaron Dies touched the wall at 48.03 to take bronze for the Lakers.

Andrew Goh set a new school record, pool record, and placed first in the 100 breast with a time of 52.94. He is a back to back GLIAC Champion in this respected event. Jon Kantzenbach earned bronze for the Lakers with a time of 1:47.70 in the 200 fly.

The members of the 800 free relay— Carsyn Christoffel , Raul Briceno , Matt Bosch , and Austin Millard —touched the wall at 6:28.44 to take home gold for the Lakers.

Team Scores:

Women

Grand Valley State University- 546 Northern Michigan University- 340 Wayne State University- 319 Davenport University- 191 Saginaw Valley State University- 124

Men