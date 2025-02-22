Howard’s Chanice Posada Wins Twice to Close Gap on CCSU; Bison Men Extend Lead (NEC Day 3)

2025 NEC Swimming and Diving Championships

The CCSU women still hold the points lead at the 2025 NEC Championships, but Howard closed the gap by over 30 points on day three of competition. In the men’s meet, the Howard nearly their points lead over Wagner and look in position to take home their second conference title.

The Bison women were led by sophomore Chanice Posada who won her first two conference titles over the course of the night. First, she clocked 54.02 in the 100 fly. Coming into this meet, her best time was 55.96 from mid-seasons. Later in the 100 back, she led the heat by over two seconds for another gold (54.15). She was slightly faster in prelims for a best time (53.80), but it was more than enough to get the job done.

Finally, to close the session, Posada led off Howard’s A relay (54.63), where she was joined by Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson (1:02.29), Zuzu Nwaeze (54.94), and Kelsey Roberson (51.44). That was Howard’s third relay title at this meet after the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Nwaeze also picked up an individual title in the 200 free, defending her title from last year as she topped the field by over two seconds (1:48.83).

The women’s 400 IM went to senior Laura Marin of LIU. She led decisively through the 200 mark, though Sara Turner (Saint Francis U) started to close on the breaststroke leg. Marin didn’t let Turner get too close, however, and held strong for the win (4:21.47).

Wagner’s Rebekka Luoto defended her title in the women’s 100 breaststroke, turning in the fastest time by nearly two seconds (1:00.31). She was just five-hundredths of a second off her winning time from last year. She also recorded the fastest breaststroke split in the 400 medley relay (1:00.82) as a part of Wagner’s runner-up quartet.

The men’s meet didn’t see any athlete double up on events, but a meet record did fall at the hands of Adrian Andres Moreno (Wagner). The sophomore defended his title and slashed over two-tenths from the previous record (53.63). He was pushed by Howard’s Darin Johnson down the stretch, who had the fastest closing speed of the field (53.82).

Howard won three individual events to extend their lead: Mason Green opened the session with a strong performance in the 100 fly (47.29). Tristan Stevens won the last individual swimming event of the session, topping the 100 back field by over two seconds (48.38). Zay Swilley led a 1-2-3 finish for the Bison on the boards, racking up 270.55 points in 3-meter.

The last individual event winner of the session was Finn Drsydale, a first-year from LIU. He led wire-to-wire in the 200 free as he cut exactly two-tenths from his best time (1:38.15). His junior teammate Emilio Garcia joined him under the 1:40-second barrier, recording 1:39.27 for the silver.

To close the session, the Howard men won their second relay title in the 400 medley. Stevens exactly matched his individual 100 back time (48.38), followed by Johnson (53.65), Taj Benton (48.19), and Green (44.50). Moreno recorded the fastest breaststroke split of the field on Wagner’s runner-up relay (53.15).

There’s one more day of competition left. The CCSU women could win their third consecutive title, but if the Howard women manage to close the gap, it would be their first in program history. Meanwhile, the Howard men look likely to claim their second conference title.

The final day of competition will feature the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay.

Women’s Team Standings – Day 3

CCSU – 550.5 Howard – 489.5 Saint Francis U – 368.5 Wagner – 368 LIU – 309 Le Moyne – 145 Stonehill – 134.5

Men’s Team Standings – Day 3