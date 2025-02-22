Ohio State’s Danika Varda Swims A-Final Time From Non-Scoring Roster (Time Trial Highlights)

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big Ten’s relatively new format, where teams are allowed to bring 24 athletes but have to designate 18 scorers (with divers counting as half), has every year created some tough decisions for coaches.

With a compact scoring roster, things for those 16th, 17th, and 18th roster spots get fuzzy, especially for the deeper teams like Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana. Those choices can make the difference between a team title and not in a conference that is consistently the most competitive team battle among the big conferences. It also leaves coaches with having to project tapers, which most famously appeared when Ohio State’s Nyah Funderburke qualified for NCAAs as a non-scorer at Big Tens in 2022.

This year’s meet didn’t have anything quite that drastic, though there were several designated non-scorers who would have wound up in B or C finals, if allowed.

There was also one swimmer, Ohio State’s Danika Varda, who would have earned a slot in an A Final on Saturday in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:10.36 in prelims. That swim was about six-tenths slower than her best time in the event, but was the 6th-best swim in the morning session.

She also swam a 1:00.96 in the 100 breaststroke in a time trial on Friday after scratching the individual event, which would have put her into the points as well.

Every member of the Ohio State scoring roster has earned at least 13.5 points so far, and most of those swimmers still have races to go.

With the 200 IM (1:58.78) or 400 IM (4:15.60), both best times, as a non-scoring swimmer this week, she probably would have wound up as a 30-35 point scorer for the Buckeyes if she were on the scoring roster. That is only a couple of points difference from where the team’s last scoring swimmers are, so unless Indiana mounts a furious finals run, that decision doesn’t seem like it’s going to impact the outcome of the meet for Bill Dorenkott‘s crew.

Other Highlights of non-scoring and time trial swims this week