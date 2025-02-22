WATCH: Maximus Williamson Set Multiple National High School Records

Texas 6A High School State

Austin, Texas

February 21-22

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Results (also available on Meet Mobile “20256A State Meet”)

Maximus Williamson set a Hat Trick of National High School Records at the Texas High School State meet today, and one National High School Record yesterday.

His 200 freestyle time of 1:30.46 today was also a 17-18 NAG record in the event. Yesterday, he broke the record in the prelims of the event.

He went on to also break the 100 freestyle record, swimming 41.54 to win by more than three seconds.

Finally, he swam 19.08 in the 50 freestyle leading off the 200 freestyle relay to pick up his third and final record of the meet.

200 Freestyle Finals- 1:30.46

After breaking the National High School Record in yesterday’s prelims with his 1:32.63, Williamson came back even faster today setting a new National High School Record, 17-18 NAG record, Texas High School record, and becoming the 16th fastest performer ever.

He was out fast, flipping at 43.33 in the 100, and then he held on tight coming home in 47.13.

Splits: 20.59/22.74/23.24/23.89

His opening 100 would have finished 2nd at the meet today, only behind himself.

Williamson will be attending UVA in the fall, and his time today is a second-and-a-half faster than the UVA team record time of 1:31.92 set by David King earlier this week. He was also less than a tenth of a second off the ACC record of 1:30.38 set by Chris Guiliano last year.

This also marks a new best time for Williamson, who came in at 1:31.37 from December of 2023, this was also the former NAG record in the event.

100 Freestyle Finals- 41.54

Maximus Williamson is absolutely on fire this weekend, picking up his third National High School record in the 100 freestyle.

Just an hour after he broke every High School record in the 200 freestyle with his 1:30.46, Williamson came back in the 100 free to go 41.54, winning by almost three seconds, shattering the previous record.

His opening 50 was 19.67 to his feet. This would have won the individual 50 freestyle by three tenths of a second. He came home just about two seconds off this, splitting 21.87 on his 2nd 50, which was still the fastest split in the field.