2025 ACC Championships: Cal Men Looking to Lock Up Team Title (Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

Women’s Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team Scores After Day 4:

Virginia – 1040.5 Stanford – 852 Louisville – 682 California – 637 North Carolina – 544.5 NC State – 530 Florida State – 350 Pittsburgh – 348 Miami (Florida) – 338 Duke – 271 VA Tech – 241.5 Notre Dame – 207 Southern Methodist – 140.5 Georgia Tech – 111 Boston College – 79

The Virginia women are looking to extend their lead significantly on the last night of ACCs. They put 8 swimmers into the A finals, which was three more than any other team. If they hold onto the lead tonight, they will win their 6th straight conference championship.

Stanford, the newcomer, is solidly in 2nd place over Louisville who will be looking to hold off Cal for 3rd.

We haven’t accounted for diving, miles, or relays in our projected total, which could all have significant impacts on team totals, but likely won’t change the top two teams.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Virginia 8/3/2 (278.5) 2/2/0 2/1/0 4/0/2 Stanford 2/3/3 (107) 0/1/1 1/2/1 1/0/1 Louisville 3/4/1 (135) 0/0/1 3/1/0 0/3/0 California 2/3/4 (114.5) 1/1/0 1/0/2 0/2/2 North Carolina 0/3/4 (35.5) 0/2/2 0/0/1 0/1/1 NC State 5/2/2 (167) 3/0/1 1/1/0 1/1/1 Florida State 1/1/0 (57.5) 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 Pittsburgh 0/1/2 (25) 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 Miami 0/1/0 (13) 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 Duke 1/2/1 (61.5) 0/1/0 0/1/1 1/0/0 VA Tech 2/1/1 (72.5) 2/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 Notre Dame 0/0/1 (5) 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 SMU 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 Georgia Tech 0/0/2 (13) 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 Boston College 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Women’s Projected Total + Current Team Score (Without Diving/Mile/Relays)

Virginia: 1319.0 Stanford: 959.0 Louisville: 817.0 California: 751.5 NC State: 697.0 UNC: 602.0 Florida St: 385.5 PITT: 373.0 Miami: 351.0 Duke: 332.5 VA Tech: 314.0 ND: 212.0 SMU: 141.5 GT: 124.0 BC: 79.0

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs

Team Scores After Day 4

California – 885.5 Stanford – 822 North Carolina – 741 NC State – 676 Louisville – 647.5 Florida State – 516.5 VA Tech – 483 Virginia – 419 Pittsburgh – 382.5 Georgia Tech – 349 Southern Methodist – 323 Duke – 135 Boston College – 90 Miami (Florida) – 84 Notre Dame – 45

The men’s race has been far closer than the women’s races, with Cal and Stanford battling it out for the top spot. They finished day four with less than 60 points separating them. The Cal men were just ahead, and, based on their prelims performance, they have a good chance of staying there.

Reigning champions NC state have been sitting back in fourth, but they had a strong morning session, which could be enough to catapult them into third over in state rival North Carolina.

Same as the women, our projections do not include miles or relays, so there is some room to move around. There is no men’s diving event tonight, so that will not impact team totals. It is not likely, however, that Stanford will pick up a ton of points on Cal, particularly in the men’s miles.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast California 8/3/2 (266) 4/0/0 3/1/2 1/2/0 Stanford 3/4/3 (150.5) 1/1/0 1/1/1 1/2/2 North Carolina 2/1/2 (77) 0/1/1 0/0/0 2/0/1 NC State 5/3/2 (169.5) 2/0/1 3/3/0 0/0/1 Louisville 3/2/1 (113) 0/1/1 0/1/0 3/0/0 Florida St 0/3/5 (62) 0/1/2 0/1/2 0/1/1 VA Tech 2/2/3 (89) 0/1/1 1/0/1 1/1/1 Virginia 1/1/3 (65) 1/0/2 0/0/1 0/1/0 Pittsburgh 0/3/0 (42) 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 Georgia Tech 0/0/2 (12) 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 SMU 0/2/1 (40) 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 Duke 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 Boston College 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 Miami 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 Notre Dame 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Men’s Projected Total + Current Team Score (Without Mile/Relays)