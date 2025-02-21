2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 4 of competition kicks off this morning with the women’s 200 fly, in which defending champion Alex Walsh is the #2 seed. Walsh is ranked just behind Stanford’s Lillian Nordmann and will be pushing to land back in that top spot for finals tonight. Other notable names fighting for a comfortable place in the A-final include Caroline Bricker, Katie Grimes and Tess Howley.

Gretchen Walsh currently leads the field in the 100 back but is closely followed by Cal freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh, who is seeded just .37 behind her. Leah Shackley rounds out the top three entries in the event, making it one to watch to see how the first-year swimmers will perform.

After winning the 100 fly last night, Andrei Minakov is back in action in the 200 today. As the #1 seed in the event, he will be looking to sweep the butterfly events but will face tough competition from Cal’s Gabriel Jett. Meanwhile Destin Lasco, the NCAA record-holder in the 200 back, will take on the 100 back this morning; he is the #3 seed behind Youssef Ramadan and Maximillian Wilson.

The men’s 100 breast will see ACC record-holder Denis Petrashov in the water; he is the top seed heading into the event, just .13 ahead of Carles Coll Marti.

Women’s 200 Fly

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 200 Fly

NCAA Record: 1:37.17 – Luca Urlando, 2025

ACC Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.10

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s 100 Back

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 100 Back

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, 2022

ACC Record: 43.83 – Kaspar Stokowski (NCS), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 44.04 – Coleman Stewart (NCS)/Kaspar Stokowski (NCS), 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.56

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s 100 Breast

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, 2019

ACC Record: 56.09 – Jasmine Nocentini (UVA), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 59.75

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 100 Breast

NCAA Record: 49.53 – Liam Bell, 2024

ACC Record: 50.78 – Denis Petrashov (LOU), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 50.82 – Noah Nichols (UVA), 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.89

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men Platform Diving

ACC Record: 548.90 – Nick McCrory (Duke), 2011

ACC Meet Record: 523.95 – Nick McCrory (Duke), 2010

Top 8 Qualifiers