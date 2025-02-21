Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

by Charlotte Wells 0

February 21st, 2025 ACC, College, Previews & Recaps

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Friday Prelims Heat Sheets

Day 4 of competition kicks off this morning with the women’s 200 fly, in which defending champion Alex Walsh is the #2 seed. Walsh is ranked just behind Stanford’s Lillian Nordmann and will be pushing to land back in that top spot for finals tonight. Other notable names fighting for a comfortable place in the A-final include Caroline Bricker, Katie Grimes and Tess Howley.

Gretchen Walsh currently leads the field in the 100 back but is closely followed by Cal freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh, who is seeded just .37 behind her. Leah Shackley rounds out the top three entries in the event, making it one to watch to see how the first-year swimmers will perform.

After winning the 100 fly last night, Andrei Minakov is back in action in the 200 today. As the #1 seed in the event, he will be looking to sweep the butterfly events but will face tough competition from Cal’s Gabriel Jett. Meanwhile Destin Lasco, the NCAA record-holder in the 200 back, will take on the 100 back this morning; he is the #3 seed behind Youssef Ramadan and Maximillian Wilson.

The men’s 100 breast will see ACC record-holder Denis Petrashov in the water; he is the top seed heading into the event, just .13 ahead of Carles Coll Marti.

Women’s 200 Fly

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh, 2024
  • ACC Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024
  • ACC Meet Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47
  • 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.88

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 200 Fly

  • NCAA Record: 1:37.17 – Luca Urlando, 2025
  • ACC Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022
  • ACC Meet Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05
  • 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.10

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s 100 Back

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 100 Back

  • NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, 2022
  • ACC Record: 43.83 – Kaspar Stokowski (NCS), 2023
  • ACC Meet Record: 44.04 – Coleman Stewart (NCS)/Kaspar Stokowski (NCS), 2020
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48
  • 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.56

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s 100 Breast

  • NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, 2019
  • ACC Record: 56.09 – Jasmine Nocentini (UVA), 2024
  • ACC Meet Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2022
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01
  • 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 59.75

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 100 Breast

  • NCAA Record: 49.53 – Liam Bell, 2024
  • ACC Record: 50.78 – Denis Petrashov (LOU), 2023
  • ACC Meet Record: 50.82 – Noah Nichols (UVA), 2023
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02
  • 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.89

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men Platform Diving

  • ACC Record: 548.90 – Nick McCrory (Duke), 2011
  • ACC Meet Record: 523.95 – Nick McCrory (Duke), 2010

Top 8 Qualifiers

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!