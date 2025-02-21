2025 Ivy League Women: Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs – Tigers Are Keeping the Pressure On

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 2

Princeton – 546.5 Harvard – 480 Yale – 356 Penn – 324 Brown – 306 Dartmouth – 224.5 Columbia – 199 Cornell – 164

Yale had an outstanding morning, scoring 76.5 points over their psych sheet seedings. The Bulldogs placed 16 swimmers in finals, including 6 in “A” finals. Princeton was about 16 points ahead of pace, and managed to earn 17 final spots, of which 12 were “A” finals. Harvard performed about as expected, and will have 15 swimmers in tonight’s session; 10 of those will be in “A” finals. Moreover, Harvard is top seed in the 400 medley relay.

It was a tough morning for Brown and Cornell, both of whom were off some 46 points.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Brown 7/7/3 2/1/0 1/1/0 2/2/1 1/2/1 1/1/1 Columbia 2/4/7 0/0/2 0/1/0 1/1/1 1/2/2 0/0/2 Cornell 0/4/8 0/0/0 0/1/3 0/1/2 0/1/2 0/1/1 Dartmouth 0/3/8 0/1/2 0/0/2 0/0/2 0/1/0 0/1/2 Harvard 10/3/2 2/0/1 2/0/0 2/2/1 2/0/0 2/1/0 Penn 3/9/5 0/4/0 1/2/2 1/0/1 1/1/1 0/2/1 Princeton 12/3/2 2/2/1 3/1/0 2/0/0 1/0/0 4/0/1 Yale 6/7/3 2/0/2 1/2/0 0/2/0 2/1/1 1/2/0

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay Brown 350.5 62 43 90.5 56 45 54 Columbia 185.5 5 12.5 40 66 12 50 Cornell 130.5 0 25.5 19 24 18 44 Dartmouth 123 20 7 10 17 23 46 Harvard 387 64 46 89 58 66 64 Penn 305 63 71 33.5 51 38.5 48 Princeton 420 81 100 53 25 105 56 Yale 319.5 67 56 27 64 53.5 52

Projected Day 3 Scores