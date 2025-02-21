2025 Ivy League Women: Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs – Tigers Are Keeping the Pressure On

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims 11AM; Finals 6PM
- Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.
Scores After Day 2
- Princeton – 546.5
- Harvard – 480
- Yale – 356
- Penn – 324
- Brown – 306
- Dartmouth – 224.5
- Columbia – 199
- Cornell – 164
Yale had an outstanding morning, scoring 76.5 points over their psych sheet seedings. The Bulldogs placed 16 swimmers in finals, including 6 in “A” finals. Princeton was about 16 points ahead of pace, and managed to earn 17 final spots, of which 12 were “A” finals. Harvard performed about as expected, and will have 15 swimmers in tonight’s session; 10 of those will be in “A” finals. Moreover, Harvard is top seed in the 400 medley relay.
It was a tough morning for Brown and Cornell, both of whom were off some 46 points.
Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs
|Team
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|Brown
|7/7/3
|2/1/0
|1/1/0
|2/2/1
|1/2/1
|1/1/1
|Columbia
|2/4/7
|0/0/2
|0/1/0
|1/1/1
|1/2/2
|0/0/2
|Cornell
|0/4/8
|0/0/0
|0/1/3
|0/1/2
|0/1/2
|0/1/1
|Dartmouth
|0/3/8
|0/1/2
|0/0/2
|0/0/2
|0/1/0
|0/1/2
|Harvard
|10/3/2
|2/0/1
|2/0/0
|2/2/1
|2/0/0
|2/1/0
|Penn
|3/9/5
|0/4/0
|1/2/2
|1/0/1
|1/1/1
|0/2/1
|Princeton
|12/3/2
|2/2/1
|3/1/0
|2/0/0
|1/0/0
|4/0/1
|Yale
|6/7/3
|2/0/2
|1/2/0
|0/2/0
|2/1/1
|1/2/0
Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
|Team
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|Brown
|350.5
|62
|43
|90.5
|56
|45
|54
|Columbia
|185.5
|5
|12.5
|40
|66
|12
|50
|Cornell
|130.5
|0
|25.5
|19
|24
|18
|44
|Dartmouth
|123
|20
|7
|10
|17
|23
|46
|Harvard
|387
|64
|46
|89
|58
|66
|64
|Penn
|305
|63
|71
|33.5
|51
|38.5
|48
|Princeton
|420
|81
|100
|53
|25
|105
|56
|Yale
|319.5
|67
|56
|27
|64
|53.5
|52
Projected Day 3 Scores
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims + Relay
|Day 3 Projected Rank
|Brown
|306
|350.5
|656.5
|Columbia
|199
|185.5
|384.5
|Cornell
|164
|130.5
|294.5
|Dartmouth
|224.5
|123
|347.5
|Harvard
|480
|387
|867
|Penn
|324
|305
|629
|Princeton
|546.5
|420
|966.5
|Yale
|356
|319.5
|675.5